PUBG Mobile redefined the battle royale genre on the mobile platform and inspired the creation of plenty of other mobile games in the same genre. It should, therefore, come as no surprise that there are many Indian alternatives to PUBG.

Here are a few Indian games that have tried to recreate the action-packed battle royale gameplay of PUBG Mobile.

5 Indian games like PUBG Mobile on Android

1) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image credits: APKPure.com

ScarFall is a great battle royale game that follows the same format as PUBG Mobile - players parachute onto a massive arena, where they must fight until there’s only one man standing.

However, apart from only the battle royale mode, ScarFall also includes 4v4 multiplayer modes as well as a few offline game modes for single players to enjoy. The game also allows both FPS and TPS.

Download the game here.

2) Swag Shooter

Image credits: APKPure.com

Swag Shooter is yet another clone of PUBG Mobile but one that hopes to incorporate its own unique spin on the BR gameplay. For instance, the game gives the player three chances to survive in the arena until the end.

Moreover, Swag Shooter has a decent set of weapons that a player can use, and lots of additional modifications can be made to each gun. Players can also customise the UI to make the best of the gaming experience.

Download the game here.

3) Shooting Heroes Legend

Image credits: APKPure.com

Shooting Heroes Legend is a game that borrows quite a lot of its gameplay elements from PUBG Mobile. However, the game is not just restricted to PvP multiplayer battles but also includes several distinct game modes like Capture the Flag, Zombie Mode, etc.

You can also play in the offline game modes, which are optimised with enemies who have varied AI behaviour so as to keep the game realistic. Like any other FPS game, Shooting Heroes offers a great set of weapons for players to choose from.

Download the game here.

4) Blood Rivals

Image credits: APKPure.com

Blood Rivals brings to life the battle royale experience in yet another alternative to PUBG Mobile. The game has both online and offline game modes.

Controls are easy to master, especially with the fully customisable user interface. The arsenal of weapons is impressive, and there are more than enough vehicles for the players to traverse through the arena.

Download the game here.

5) Indian Army Training Game

Image credits: Bigwalt games, Youtube

Before FAU-G can come around and try to win us over, there are plenty of other Indian games that have tried to depict the life of Indian soldiers. Indian Army Training Game is one of them.

Although the game does not have the battle royale mode as in PUBG Mobile, it does manage to create a great shooting experience for players to enjoy. It also features several missions and campaigns, making it a fun experience for any fan of PUBG Mobile.

Download here.