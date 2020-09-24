PUBG Mobile Lite has been unavailable in India for a while after it was banned by the government along with other apps that have Chinese ties. Of course, there is still hope that the game will be back soon but till then, fans of the battle royale game will be looking for alternatives to play.

Since PUBG Mobile Lite was such an influential game in the genre, it is hardly surprising that many games are modeled after its gameplay. In this article, we take a look at some of the Indian alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite.

5 Indian games like PUBG Mobile Lite on Android

1) Scarfall: The Royale Combat

Image credits: APKPure.com

Scarfall is a great alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite and builds a similar battle royale experience for players. However, the game does not restrict itself to only battle royale gameplay and also steers into the territory of both offline and online game modes.

It has several 4 vs 4 classic multiplayer modes as well as singleplayer options to keep things interesting.

Download the game here.

2) Shooting Heroes Legend

Image credits: iPhoneGlance

Advertisement

Shooting Heroes Legend features a great battle royale experience without the need for a high-end device, much like PUBG Mobile Lite. Again, the game has several game modes, including capture the flag and zombie mode.

The offline modes also have varied AI to make the experience feel as realistic as possible.

Download the game here.

3) Swag Shooter

Image credits: APKPure.com

Swag Shooter is one of the more popular Indian alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite. Like any other shooting game, it has a pretty big arsenal of weapons and offers action-packed gameplay.

Additionally, the game allows for customization of the user interface to make the gaming experience completely optimized. It also provides 3 chances for the players to survive in its battle arena, which is unlike PUBG Mobile Lite.

Download the game here.

4) Titan Blood

Image credits: APKPure.com

Titan Blood is another great game to play while you wait for PUBG Mobile Lite to make a hero’s return. Titan Blood borrows a lot of its features from the gameplay of PUBG Mobile Lite, featuring epic gunfights and showdowns in the cutthroat arena.

This is another game that caters to offline players as it has many game modes to choose from. It also features an easy-to-use voice chat, like the one in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Download the game here.

5) Blood Rivals

Image credits: APKPure.com

Blood Rivals has a vast battleground for players to traverse through and explore with the help of various vehicles. The battleground is, of course, the ground zero for its epic battle royale gameplay, which is directly inspired by games like PUBG Mobile Lite.

Moreover, the game has an offline mode, like most other Indian alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite. The controls are easy to master, and the customizable user interface makes this a great pick for fans of the battle royale genre.

Download the game here.