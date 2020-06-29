5 instances Dr DisRespect lost his cool on stream

Dr DisRespect is one of the most recognisable personalities on the internet gaming community.

He is also known for his bursts of anger throughout his streams, which is what we look at here.

Picture credits: best twitch moments

Dr DisRespect is simply one of the most entertaining streamers to have ever been in front of a camera. From his pro-wrestling inspired character his high-production value content, the Doctor never fails to entertain.

"The most ruthless competitor in videogame history" truly lives up to his Twitter bio on his live streams, where he has been known to have multiple moments of complete rage.

Dr DisRespect was a videogame designer before he picked up streaming as a full-time gig. He even worked as a level designer at Sledgehammer Games, and worked on multiple multiplayer Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare maps.

Listed below are some of the most entertaining and hilarious moments of Dr DisRespect losing his cool during streams, bar for one which was genuinely terrifying and sad.

5 times Dr DisRespect lost his cool on stream

5) Dr DisRespect has no love for the Red Zone: PUBG

Dr DisRespect has made his feelings about the Red Zone in PUBG well-known, and he repeatedly shows that he absolutely does not care for it. He even gets up and backhand slaps his chair, which we all know is the ultimate expression of rage in gaming terms.

4) Dr DisRespect and his unrelenting hate for shotguns: PUBG

This isn't the first time he has had issues with shotguns in a Battle Royale game. Previously, he had also expressed his rage against shotguns in Apex Legends, where the damage consistency would fall off.

A table slapping Dr DisRespect is one of the most iconic power moves in the streaming community.

3) Rage singing through all of Overwatch

The Doctor revealed his unique vocal range via pure frustration and range when he repeatedly got beat in Overwatch.

Succumbing to fall damage, and failing to understand the powers of the Purple Orb, Dr DisRespect also expresses his rage towards being put to "Sleep".

2) "What is this game about?!": Dr DisRespect while playing Fortnite

After repeatedly succumbing to death in Fortnite, he came away with one and one question only: "What is this game about?!"

A fair question for the Doctor to be asking, as being someone who has experience in designing games, he has valuable insight into game development. Failing to understand the point of the game, the doctor puts forth this question multiple times.

1) Ending his stream because his house was shot at

This one is not funny or enjoyable, as Dr DisRespect was visibly shaken and angry by the fact that people had shot at his house.

He explained that this wasn't the first occurrence, and that it had happened the day before as well. This was rather chilling, as a window had been shot on the floor above.

He promptly ended his stream and explained the situation to the audience.