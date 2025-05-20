5 key takeaways from Anno 117: Pax Romana gameplay trailer

Ubisoft recently released the gameplay trailer for Anno 117: Pax Romana — the sixth entry in the Anno series of RTS economic simulation titles. As the title suggests, Pax Romana will be based around 117 AD, setting you up as a Governor in the Roman Empire. The gameplay trailer explored many mechanics, ranging from strategy to city-building.
Let us explore the various information provided by the Anno 117: Pax Romana promotional footage.
5 key takeaways from the Anno 117: Pax Romana trailer
1) What is the Pax Romana period?
What does the subtitle of Anno 117, "Pax Romana" mean? The phrase roughly translates to "Peace in Rome." It refers to a period in the Roman Empire that spanned roughly 200 years, from the reign of Augustus to Marcus Aurelius. This era was relatively peaceful compared to its successive years.
You'll play as a governor appointed by the Emperor, whose job will focus on the development of the settlement. You'll follow a balancing act between fulfilling the king's orders and satisfying the population's needs.
2) You can play as a peaceful leader or a warmonger
Anno 117: Pax Romana lets you play as either a peace-loving diplomatic governor or a war-hungry leader. You can establish a vast trade alliance by being diplomatic with other leaders. However, conquering a rival region by force will result in your complete domination over it.
For example, aside from just the region of Latium, players will encounter Albion, where the Celts live. They are not positively receptive of the Romans. Thus, you can choose to let them follow their culture or colonise it to establish your rule.
3) Keeping the people happy will be key to advancing
Keeping the residents satisfied isn't just a surface-level goal in Anno 117: Pax Romana. it is also critical to your gameplay progression. If you consistently fulfill your population's needs, they'll "advance," consequently opening up new industries and opportunities.
Establishing structures is an important element of the game, and each has its effect on the people. You can establish libraries to grow education or a colosseum to provide entertainment. As the city grows, the populus' needs will also increase.
4) Developing your military will be crucial
While you can mostly enjoy Anno 117: Pax Romana as a pacifist, it doesn't mean you needn't invest in your defense forces. You'll have to cooperate with various leaders to establish trade, but not all of them will share your mindset. Situations may arise where you need to defend your settlement.
Dangers aren't limited to just land, as pirates roam in the sea. To make sure your shipments reach safely, you'll need to invest in armed escorts and fortified ports.
5) Religion will be an important element of game
Anno 117: Pax Romana introduces some changes to the religion system. The earlier games were focused on monotheistic religions. While the same is mostly true for the latest title as well, it is much more flexible now. For example, each island in the game is only limited to one god, but players can still build shrines for other deities.
This mechanic isn't just for show. Praying to a deity can offer you unique bonuses. For example, believing in Neptune can increase ship speed and sea production, Mars will strengthen your soldiers and bolster their morale.
