5 legendary video game trailer soundtracks that will never get old

The importance of a good trailer in the entertainment industry can never be understated. Be it movies or video games, a nicely pulled off trailer can sometimes propel the product to new, previously unachievable heights. For video games, players around the world sometimes pick out and analyze every detail that might give them clues to the actual content.

Sometimes a video game trailer is known more for the accompanying soundtrack instead of the actual content. In this article, we look at five legendary video game trailer soundtracks that will never get old.

Five legendary Video game trailer soundtracks that never get old

1) Borderlands 2

Back when Borderlands 2 was released, most video game trailers had a ton of action and loud music to go with it. Borderlands 2 was no different, and featured a song by the Musical trio, Nero. The song was called 'Doomsday,' and the remixed version used in the trailer was enough to set the fans abuzz.

Of course, the trailer itself contained various gravity-defying stills and had a robot doing a 'Robot-dance,' for lack of better words.

2) Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Deus Ex: Human Revolution is an Action-Adventure game developed by Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix. The game was released in August 2011 and featured a Michael McCann song in the cinematic trailer.

The song, 'Icarus (Main Theme),' had a rather ominous feel about it and perfectly complimented the game's rather complex storyline.

3) Assassin's Creed 2

Jesper Kyd's song titled 'Earth' was specifically made for the second installment of the Assassin's Creed series. The music on its own made the trailer an experience in itself, as the trailer explained the compelling storyline with ease.

Further, the trailer has some intense, action-packed sequences. Of course, the Assassin's Creed trailers are widely known for their compelling music.

4) Max Payne 2

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne came out back in 2003 and followed the story of an NYPD detective coming to terms with the murder of his wife. The game had a compelling storyline and was very popular back in the day. However, the song in question wasn't quite the trailer song.

Instead, it was the opening sequence of the game, which has stayed with gamers for almost two decades now. The song "Late Goodbye" was sung by the band "Poets of The Fall" and is widely considered to be the best video game soundtrack of all time.

5) Cyberpunk 2077

The Cyberpunk 2077 trailer came out in June 2019 and took the gaming world by storm. This was due to the trailer's stunning visuals, complex storyline, and of course, Keanu Reeves.

However, the soundtrack itself was thrilling, to say the least. The song in question is Johnny Silverhand's Chippin' In, which added a certain edge to the video game trailer.