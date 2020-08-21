5 livestream raids that left streamers speechless

The streaming business is extremely competitive. Most notable streamers spend years building a fan base. Furthermore, the sheer number of streamers online makes it difficult for people to find the ones that they actually like and want to watch regularly.

Sometimes, however, streamers take part in raids, which is when they send over their entire live audience to another live streamer. This gives a considerable boost to streamers who might otherwise be struggling to build their fan base. Moreover, raids are an effective way to discover high quality content.

In this article, we take a look at five livestream raids that left streamers speechless.

5 livestream raids that left streamers shocked!

100T Classify

Classify is a Twitch streamer and Youtuber who plays various games such as Fortnite, COD and Valorant. He has around 86k followers on Twitch and a further 27k subscribers on YouTube. On Christmas Eve back in 2018, the streamer decided to raid a bunch of small streamers who were spending the festival creating content.

As you would expect, these smaller streamers were taken by surprise and were thoroughly delighted to see the sudden influx of viewers on their channel. You can see a whole range of reactions in the video below:

Neebs Gaming

Neebs Gaming is a group of three content creators who post comedic gaming videos. Their official YouTube channel has around 2 million subscribers while their Twitch account has around 156k followers.

In the video below, you can see some of the smaller streamers’ reactions to their raids including that of Pretty Ph3nom, who proclaimed that it was the best day of her life. She even compared the surprise to the experience of becoming a mother and said that the raid trumps it easily.

Ninja

Ninja is simply one of the biggest names of the gaming world. In the past, he has often raided other smaller streamers to give a nice boost to their visibility. In one such incident, the streamer on the receiving end could hardly believe that Ninja was actually raiding his channel.

He shouted and screamed in surprise for around half a minute, and literally could not believe what was happening. You can watch the incident in the video at the end of the next segment.

Pokimane

jakenbakeLIVE is a Twitch streamer who generally posts lifestyle and travel-related content. During this incident, he can be seen talking to a woman while walking on a busy road. Suddenly, Pokimane decides to raid his stream with around 20,000 of her viewers.

He doesn’t say anything for the longest time but viewers can see his eyes lighting up, when he realises what's happening. You can watch incident in the video below:

Shroud

Shroud is one of the most acclaimed gamers around the world. He is a former professional CS:GO player with around 6.47 million subscribers on YouTube and 7.8 million followers on Twitch. In the past, he has raided quite a few smaller streamers, often with heart-warming results.

Apart from the incident you saw in the above video, you can watch the following: