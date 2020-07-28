GTA V and Red Dead Redemption II are two of the most famous AAA titles by Rockstar Games. These two games have garnered fans from all over the world.

With stunning graphics and great storylines, both GTA V and RDR have the ability to keep the players engaged with many missions and side quests.

Similarities between GTA V and Red Dead Redemption II

Here are five of the significant similarities between the two games:

Action-Adventure

Action in GTA V and Red Dead Redemption II. Image: Twinfinite.

Both the titles are action-adventure games and are filled with violence to satisfy the appetite of players. There are hordes of enemies which need to be destroyed using a plethora of weapons that are provided. The types of firearms may be different, but the desire to destroy the enemies is the same.

Side Activities

If the players get tired from all the killing and gory action, then they can choose to indulge in various side activities like fishing and playing poker in Red Dead Redemption II. Players can enjoy side activities such as skydiving, playing golf, tennis, etc. in GTA V.

Detailed maps

The maps of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption II. Image Credits: Pinterest.

The maps of both the games are very detailed. They are bigger and better in the latest instalments. Such in-depth detailing helps the players navigate and explore the map, while also completing missions.

Open-World

Navigate the world of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption II. Image: eSportsPortal.

The best part about both of these games is that they offer a vast open-world to their players. Since the maps of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption II are huge, it will take a player a long time before he/she has explored all the locations in the game.

Online version

GTA Online and Red Dead Online. Image: NewsBeezer.

Both GTA V and Red Dead Redemption II have their online versions which makes it even more appealing to its players. The online versions, GTA Online and Red Dead Online, have multiplayer modes where players can form a team with their friends and then accomplish heists and missions together.