5 Mobile Games like Among Us that are just as fun

Despite it's original release occurring on 15th June 2018, it wasn't until a few months ago that Among Us earned the title of a mainstream game.
The goal in Among Us, when it comes to the Crewmates, is to complete a set of specific tasks, while also attempting to investigate and detect the impostors.
On the other hand, the goal of an Impostor is to take up a stealthy approach, and kill all the crewmates without being detected.
This specific format has caused players all over the world to take a special liking to this game. So much so that the developers at InnerSloth have scrapped the idea of a sequel to Among Us, and are instead focusing on providing continued support to the current version better.
The recent popularity of Among Us has however, led to another question - are there any similar games available to play on mobile which are just as fun?
To put it simply, the answer is yes. There are multiple mobile games available right now, which are all just as fun as Among Us, if not more.
Games similar to Among Us
GM Online: Murder Among Us, Hide & Seek, Fall Run
Like Among Us, GM Online offers players the following:
- 6 Interesting Game Modes
- Game difficulty settings when creating a server
- Over 100 cool weapon skins!
- Customize your character from head to foot!
- Beautiful graphics, not taking up much space on the device!
- Customize the control for each game
- Text and voice chat
- Friends (invite, join, communicate, play together).
- Personal messages
- And much more!
Mafia Online
Another game from the RPG Genre, this title allows players to join in from any corner of the planet, for a good old round of Mafia with friends.
Much like Among Us, Mafia online allows players to create custom rooms with custom passwords to play with their friends, while also offering the option of global play.
Werewolf Online
According to the developers,
"Werewolf Online is a multiplayer game for up to 16 players. Each game has different teams such as villagers or werewolves all fighting to be the last team standing. Use special abilities to uncover the roles of other players and convince your fellow players to work with you."
The Features of Werewolf Online includes:
- Play online with your friends
- Join games with players from all around the globe
- Create and customize your own avatar
- Send roses to your beloved ones
- Join ranked games for serious competition
- Unlock unique and limited items and shine in the game!
- Discover a thriving Discord community with special events, extra loot and more!
Town Of Salem
According to BlankMediaGames,
"The game ranges from 7 to 15 players. These players are randomly divided into alignments - Town, Mafia, Serial Killers, Arsonists and Neutrals. If you are a Town member (the good guys) you must track down the Mafia and other villains before they kill you."
"The catch? You don't know who is a Town member and who is a villain. If you are an evil role, such as a Serial Killer, you secretly murder town members in the veil of night and try to avoid getting caught."
Here's a little overview of the game,
Party Hard Go
Party Hard Go is a game where,
"you play as someone who is really tired of the neighbors having loud parties. Instead of calling the police, you decide it’s a better idea to kill everyone – using your faithful knife and the environment. The tactical strategy follows a series of killings at parties throughout the USA"
The features of the game includes,
- A (not)serious story that follows a series of murders through the USA
- 19 unique levels with random variations on each one
- Use traps, cause explosions, become a ninja
- Multiple unlock-able characters
- Special random events, like a bear coming in and killing everyone for you
- Trigger the DEA, SWAT cars, paramedics, firefighters to come in and ruin the party
So these are the five mobile games which we think you'd enjoy just as much as Among Us. All of the games mentioned above are available on the Google Play Store, and are free to play for everyone.