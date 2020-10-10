5 Mobile Games like Among Us that are just as fun

Despite it's original release occurring on 15th June 2018, it wasn't until a few months ago that Among Us earned the title of a mainstream game.

The goal in Among Us, when it comes to the Crewmates, is to complete a set of specific tasks, while also attempting to investigate and detect the impostors.

On the other hand, the goal of an Impostor is to take up a stealthy approach, and kill all the crewmates without being detected.

This specific format has caused players all over the world to take a special liking to this game. So much so that the developers at InnerSloth have scrapped the idea of a sequel to Among Us, and are instead focusing on providing continued support to the current version better.

The recent popularity of Among Us has however, led to another question - are there any similar games available to play on mobile which are just as fun?

To put it simply, the answer is yes. There are multiple mobile games available right now, which are all just as fun as Among Us, if not more.

Games similar to Among Us

GM Online: Murder Among Us, Hide & Seek, Fall Run

Like Among Us, GM Online offers players the following:

6 Interesting Game Modes

Game difficulty settings when creating a server

Over 100 cool weapon skins!

Customize your character from head to foot!

Beautiful graphics, not taking up much space on the device!

Customize the control for each game

Text and voice chat

Friends (invite, join, communicate, play together).

Personal messages

And much more!

Mafia Online

Another game from the RPG Genre, this title allows players to join in from any corner of the planet, for a good old round of Mafia with friends.

Much like Among Us, Mafia online allows players to create custom rooms with custom passwords to play with their friends, while also offering the option of global play.

(Image Credits: Google Play Store)

Werewolf Online

According to the developers,

"Werewolf Online is a multiplayer game for up to 16 players. Each game has different teams such as villagers or werewolves all fighting to be the last team standing. Use special abilities to uncover the roles of other players and convince your fellow players to work with you."

The Features of Werewolf Online includes:

Play online with your friends

Join games with players from all around the globe

Create and customize your own avatar

Send roses to your beloved ones

Join ranked games for serious competition

Unlock unique and limited items and shine in the game!

Discover a thriving Discord community with special events, extra loot and more!

(Image Credits: Google Play Store)

Town Of Salem

According to BlankMediaGames,

"The game ranges from 7 to 15 players. These players are randomly divided into alignments - Town, Mafia, Serial Killers, Arsonists and Neutrals. If you are a Town member (the good guys) you must track down the Mafia and other villains before they kill you."

"The catch? You don't know who is a Town member and who is a villain. If you are an evil role, such as a Serial Killer, you secretly murder town members in the veil of night and try to avoid getting caught."

Here's a little overview of the game,

Party Hard Go

Party Hard Go is a game where,

"you play as someone who is really tired of the neighbors having loud parties. Instead of calling the police, you decide it’s a better idea to kill everyone – using your faithful knife and the environment. The tactical strategy follows a series of killings at parties throughout the USA"

The features of the game includes,

A (not)serious story that follows a series of murders through the USA

19 unique levels with random variations on each one

Use traps, cause explosions, become a ninja

Multiple unlock-able characters

Special random events, like a bear coming in and killing everyone for you

Trigger the DEA, SWAT cars, paramedics, firefighters to come in and ruin the party

So these are the five mobile games which we think you'd enjoy just as much as Among Us. All of the games mentioned above are available on the Google Play Store, and are free to play for everyone.