5 mobile games like PUBG and Free Fire on Android

Games like PUBG and Free Fire have dominated the battle royale market for years.

Here are the best alternatives to these popular games, for players seeking new challenges.

Battle Royale games (image via essentiallysports)

PUBG and Free Fire have dominated the mobile gaming industry over the last few years. The total downloads for these games have broken all records, so have the size of their player bases. The popularity of PUBG and Free Fire has led to the growth of the eSports industry, which is helping develop the mobile gaming community at an even faster pace.

The dominance of PUBG and Free Fire has even eclipsed some new games. However, these recent games have a decent player base, and can rise to similar levels of popularity.

We take a look at some games similar to PUBG and Free Fire

Call of Duty Mobile

CoD Mobile (image via gamesradar)

CoD Mobile is a very popular game which was released in October 2019. It is a multiplayer mobile game which features Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Frontline, Hardpoint and many more game modes. It also has a battle royale game mode like PUBG and Free Fire, if players are into this popular genre. CoD Mobile is available on Google Play Store for Android users.

Knives Out

Advertisement

Knives Out (image via gamerbraves)

Knives Out is a multiplayer mobile game which lets five players team up and play in a match with a total of 100 players. Like most other battle royale titles, the aim is to survive till the end. The game has unique game modes like Sniper Battle, 50v50 and Team Fight. The developers seem to update the game frequently, just like PUBG and Free Fire, but it's Google Play ratings are just above average.

Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale (image via YouTube)

Battlelands Royale might be a battle royale multiplayer, but it has a spectacular twist to it. The game starts with only 32 players and a typical match lasts about five minutes. Players can play solo or duos, but the real clincher is its graphics and style of play.

It is like a kid's version of battle royale with cartoon characters, mini guns and bazookas. Overall, the game seems a fun time killer and a great change for players who are bored with typical shooter games like PUBG and CoD.

Fortnite

Fortnite (image via essentiallysports)

Fortnite is not a recent game, and its initial release in July 2017 gave tough competition to PUBG, and even surpassed it on PC and other platforms. However, the game still struggles to hit the top spot in the mobile gaming space. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, the game feels and looks good.

Just like other platforms, players can build and destroy, and be creative while battling their way through the battle royale maps. Fortnite is yet to shine on the Android platform, but it has an excellent reputation on Apple’s mobile devices.

Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction (image via pintrest)

Creative Destruction is by far the best new game to try on this list. The game even won the Editor’s Choice on the Google Play Store, and rightly so. It is like Fortnite, with its creative building gameplay and battle mechanics, and has game modes like Soccer Royale and Medal Mode. The new weather and time system of the game brings a great twist to the battle royale genre, and it has a lot of maps to choose from as well.