5 most-anticipated PC ports coming in 2025

PC ports have recently gained popularity as they offer a nice middle-ground if you don't want to push for any console. They provide the best visual and gameplay experience if you have sufficient hardware. While Xbox has consistently pushed for the PC versions of their titles — as Windows is also owned by its parent company, Microsoft — even PlayStation has started porting games to PC.

On that note, this article lists five highly-awaited PC ports set to release in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Also, the entries are in no particular order.

5 highly-anticipated PC ports releasing in 2025

1) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

A still from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was the much-awaited sequel to the amazing first title. Developed by Insomniac Games, it focuses on Peter Parker and Miles Morales as their personal and superhero life is tested when the monstrous Venom symbiote enters New York. The rogue's gallery is further expanded by additions like Sandman, Kraven The Hunter, Lizard, and more.

Aside from porting the amazing base game, the second title's PC release includes many features such as optimized graphics, ray-tracing, ultra-wide support, mouse and keyboard support, etc. making it a perfect follow-up to the first title, which is also available on PC.

The improved traversal mechanics, an interesting story, compelling characters, and a host of PC features make Spider-Man 2 one of the many highly anticipated PC ports releasing on January 30, 2025.

2) Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered

A still from Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered (Image via Aspyr)

After delivering the incredible Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered collection, Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics went on to remaster the next trilogy in the first Tomb Raider Timeline — Tomb Raider 4: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider 5: Chronicles, Tomb Raider 6: The Angel of Darkness.

Aside from porting these three great Lara Croft titles, the collection will also have a host of features. You can instantly switch between the original polygonal or remastered graphics. You will also have the ability to switch between a modern control scheme or use the original layout. The collection also restores some cut content from Angel of Darkness, adding more background to the title.

Providing an updated way to play a classic action-adventure trilogy with many quality-of-life features makes Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered one of the many exciting PC ports coming on February 14, 2025.

3) The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

A still from The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

After porting the incredible first title, the second Last of Us title is finally coming to PC. The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered brings the sequel to PC in its most advanced form. The title updates the various elements of the original title to make it align with the similar treatment given to Part 1.

The Last of Us Part 2 includes PS Dualsense controller integration. The game also has a myriad of content exploring the development, such as lost levels you can play, developer commentary, etc. along with guitar free-play, speedrun mode, and tons of other optimizations, making it one of the many anticipated PC ports coming on April 3, 2025.

4) Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

A still from Suikoden 1 and 2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (Image via Konami)

If you are looking for updated PC ports of old turn-based JRPGs need not look further than Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars. This lengthy remaster collection ports the beloved retro JRPG series but with remastered visuals. The title ports Suikoden 1 Gate Rune War and Suikoden 2 Dunan Unification War.

The remaster provides a host of features, such as updated background illustrations and effects, new environmental sounds, updated battle sfx, an auto-save feature, battle fast-forward, and a conversation log. These quality-of-life changes remove unnecessary padding and make enjoying these great titles much easier. The title releases on March 6, 2025.

5) Rise of the Ronin

A still from Rise of The Ronin (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Rise of the Ronin, the souls-like title developed by Nioh and Ninja Gaiden fame Koei Tecmo, is also one of the numerous PC ports releasing in 2025. The title is set in Japan, in 1863, during the Bakamatsu period. As the country falls into turmoil, your actions will affect its fate. Fight the numerous enemies with a large roster of weapons and explore the beautiful open world.

The PC port of Rise of the Ronin features numerous optimizations like 8K resolution support, DX12 support, super ultra-wide resolution, ray tracing, and 3D audio. The title is set to release on March 11, 2025.

