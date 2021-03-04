Since it is such a common type, there is a large pool of Flying type Pokemon; some are good and others, not so much.

The Galar region in Sword and Shield is filled to the brim with Flying type Pokemon, and the DLC packs only add more. Even the Legendary Birds got Galarian forms. Therefore, some of these Pokemon really struggle to compete due to lack of stats, good moves, or a combination of the two. In a region with Zapdos and Corviknight, it's going to be hard to justify using some of these Pokemon. Which ones are the most underwhelming, though?

5 most underwhelming Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Noctowl

A veteran Pokemon, Noctowl could only be caught at night when it was introduced in Pokemon Gold and Silver. One nice thing that Flying type Pokemon usually have is access to good moves like Hurricane and Dual Wingbeat.

Unfortunately, the strongest Flying move Noctowl learns naturally is Air Slash. Other than that, it gets Mooblast and Dream Eater, though you have to connect a Hypnosis before you can actually use Dream Eater. Noctowl is somewhat bulky, but it's not very fast or powerful.

#4 - Cramorant

Cramorant was fortunate enough to get a really fun ability, but not much else. Being a Water/Flying type, this Pokemon faints if it so much gets tickled by an Electric move. Training it can also be an uphill battle since it would have to use Dive as its premier Water move until it gets Hydro Pump at level 56. Cramorant could be a good Pokemon to have for Kabu and Bea's Gym, but it doesn't do much outside of those.

#3 - Swoobat

This Pokemon has an ability called Klutz; it's hard to get more underwhelming than that. Klutz makes the Pokemon with the ability unable to use the effects of its item unless it affects its experience points.

Swoobat isn't completely useless, though. It can also have the Unaware ability, which ignors stat boosts. It can also use Calm Mind, and it has decent speed. Swoobat is probably a good candidate for a third stage evolution with its dissapointing stats but Game Freak has yet to add one.

#2 - Farfetch'd

There are two versions of Farfetch'd in Galar: the Kanto version, and the Galar version. The Galar version is a pretty decent Pokemon, especially since it can evlolve into Sirfetched. It only evolves, however, if its trainer is lucky enough to land three crits in one battle.

On the other hand, the Kanto version of Farfetch'd, which keeps its Flying type, gets none of the advantages its Galarian counterpart has. This Pokemon has no base stat over 100, and has to make use of lackluster moves to compete.

#1 - Delibird

This Pokemon is probably better at spreading Christmas cheer than it is at actually battling other Pokemon. Delibird has been known since Generation II for using one move: Present. This move can either damage the opposing Pokemon or heal it. Pokemon Sword and Shield did buff Delibird somewhat, though, by letting it learn Drill Peck.

Either way, with an Attack stat of 55 and a Special Attack stat of 65, Delibird is doing no damage with Drill Peck or any TM/TR for that matter. This is a fun Pokemon to catch because of its design/concept, but it's not defeating any Dynamax Pokemon anytime soon.