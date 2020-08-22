5 most used guns in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile offers a variety of weapons, which are categorised depending on their functionality. Sniper rifles, assault rifles and shotguns are some of the many firearm categories. With each gun being unique, there are some which stand out because of their consistency and reliability.

Players like to use unique weapons, but they tend to carry the most effective weapons more often not. Such guns have one thing in common: they are all well-rounded with not a lot of disadvantages. These firearms are great for knocking down enemies and winning matches.

In this article, we look at the best weapons used the most by players in PUBG Mobile.

1. M416

M416 in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 5.56mm; Damage: 41; Rate of fire: 0.0857s; Reload duration: 2.10s

There is not a shadow of a doubt that the M416 is one of the most used weapons in PUBG Mobile. It is consistent, and players of different playing styles can rely on it. This weapon has a moderate hit damage of 41 and a very high fire rate of 0.0857 seconds. It uses the 5.56 ammo type with a 30-round magazine.

The M416 accepts an array of attachments. The best combination of accessories can step up the M416’s performance to a new level. This gun has a fast default reload time of 2.1 seconds and a manageable recoil pattern. The only downside is that its potency without attachments is average.

2. Kar98k

Kar98k in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

The Kar98k is one of the most popular sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile. It might not have the damage of an AWM, but it is famous for its easy availability across the map and insane damage when compared to other spawn-based snipers.

The Kar98k is a bolt action sniper that has a hit damage of 79. It uses the 7.62mm ammo and a 5-round magazine. A headshot from this sniper usually ends up knocking players without level 3 helmets. Some of its disadvantages include a slow reload time of four seconds, and the time it takes after firing each bullet.

3. AKM

AKM in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

The AKM is one of the hardest-hitting ARs in PUBG Mobile, with a hit damage of 47 and using the 7.62mm ammo. This 30-round AR has a fire rate of 0.100 seconds. It is mainly used because of its severe damage and ease of availability.

The AKM has a high recoil which means not everyone is comfortable using it. It also has a slow reload time of 2.9 seconds. With the right set of attachments, this firearm becomes a promising AR in the game.

4. SCAR-L

SCAR-L in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

The SCAR-L is very similar to the M416. It is consistent and reliable over short to medium ranges. It comes with a hit damage of 41 and uses the 5.56mm ammo type. This weapon has a fire rate of 0.096 seconds and uses a 30-round magazine.

SCAR-L does not have any glaring flaws. It has a fast reload time of 2.20 seconds and accepts most attachments. However, it is not very useful during long-range combat.

5. M24

M24 in PUBG Mobile(Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

The M24 is another popular sniper rifle with a hit damage of 75. It uses the 7.62mm ammo and has a 5-round magazine size. It is efficient and accurate, which makes it an attractive choice for players. This weapon takes less time between each shot, and is available as a spawn weapon on the map.

The disadvantages of this firearm includes a long reload time of 4.20 seconds and a low hit damage when compared to other snipers.

Some honourable mentions are SKS, MICRO UZI, UMP-45 and S12K.

Note: All the statistics and data are taken from the PUBG Gamepedia website.