5 must-buy Steam Winter Sale deals under $5

To celebrate the winter holidays, Valve have started their annual Steam Winter Sale that offers unbelievable discounts on games, ranging from 50 to 90 percent discounts.

There's a good chance players could find their favorite game for as cheap as five dollars. Even if they can't do so, there're many great ones under five dollars.

Must-buy games under $5 in the Steam Winter Sale

In no particular order, here're a list of five games under $5 in the Steam Winter Sale:

1) Doom

The reboot of the Doom franchise was phenomenal. The game brought in frantic, fast-paced first-person shooting (FPS) with excellent tight controls and glorious gore. Literal hell broke loose on Mars, with Doom Slayer in charge of killing demons.

The premise is simple enough and so is the gameplay, yet both have a lot of depth. The game usually stays around $19.99, but on the Winter Steam Sale it's available for $4.99. The classic Doom trilogy is also on sale, with all of them being under $5.

2) Titanfall 2

Players do not want to miss out on one of the best (FPS) games to ever be released. Developed by the same people that created Apex Legends, the DNA of Fluid movement systems paired with excellent gunplay can be seen here.

The exciting story follows a Titan pilot under training, Jack Cooper paired with the Vanguard-class Titan, BT-7274. The two are tasked with stopping the Interstellar Manufacturing Corporation from launching a superweapon that threatens peace among the militia planets.

The campaign is divided into sections where the titan can be piloted or on foot. There're also levels that can switch between different timelines. This highly rated game is on the Steam Winter Sale for just $4.79.

3) Celeste

This award-winning indie title is dearly loved by the player base for its charms, but players should not be fooled by it. It'd a challenging platformer with incredible depth and a vibrant speedrunning community. It follows the story of Madeline, a transgender woman who plans to climb the Celeste mountain.

The mountain has locations ranging from abandoned cities and resorts to mystical cloud realms. The top of the mountain seems to be haunted or have some sort of supernatural characteristic.

This platformer can be bought for $4.99, which is $15 less than its usual price.

4) Fallout: New Vegas

This gem developed by Obsidian Studios is arguably the best in the series. It's a first-person action adventure game that features in-depth role-playing elements. Its world design and story were heavily praised by gamers at launch, and the game still has a cult following.

Obsidian truly flexes its storytelling skills by developing a complex world with interesting characters and unique factions. Moreover, the combat and exploration is excellent. During the Steam Winter Sale, Fallout: New Vegas can be picked up for $2.49

5) Yakuza 0

This Japanese gangster life simulator is filled with over-the-top action and side activities. Players control Kazuma Kiryu as he's wrongfully framed for murder in troubled territory. That forces him to leave the Yakuza family and hunt down the murderer to free his name.

The game takes place in fictional locations called Kamurocho and Sotenbori, inspired by Tokyo's Kabukicho and Osaka's Dotonbori areas respectively. Players can explore these areas doing main and side quests to progress the story and participate in wacky side activities.

The game is available for $4.99 during the Steam Winter Sale.

With deals like the aforementioned ones, players shouldn't miss grabbing some games at prices that feel like a steal. The sale started on December 22 and will last till January 5.

