5 must-have mods for Civilization 7

Civilization 7 is finally out, and while many players are enjoying their time with it, others are struggling to comprehend the game's UI design since it's difficult to understand and remember. This is why modders are already working on ways to improve the experience. However, some of these mods provide benefits that can go beyond improving only the UI and actually contribute to the game's playing experience.

Given there are so many options to choose from, this article will cover five must-have mods for Civilization 7.

Note: The points listed below are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best mods for Civilization 7

1) Artificially Intelligent AI Mod

Improves AI behavior (Image via 2K)

This mod doesn't alter the visuals of Civilization 7 in any way but instead improves the core AI. If you feel that the artificial intelligence in the game's base version is not behaving correctly and making dumb decisions, then this mod can help you.

Installing this will improve the workings of the in-game AI so that it makes smarter decisions in terms of army composition, settling in logical locations, and improving defense. However, keep in mind that your save files can get corrupted if you use multiple versions of this mod.

Link to the mod: Artificially Intelligent AI Mod

2) Moxl Map Search

This mod saves you a ton of time (Image via 2K)

Civilization 7 can get pretty complicated the more you play through it, meaning it eventually gets difficult to find specific things such a particular state, map terrain, resource, unit, or improvement.

To make the search for these things easier, the Moxl Map Search mod adds a search field that can be used to look for anything you are having trouble finding. Once you enter the term you are searching for, it will get highlighted on the main menu, saving you a ton of hassle.

Link to the mod: Moxl Map Search

3) MantisMaestro's Compact Production Chooser

Make the UI better with this mod (Image via 2K|| YouTube/@One More Turn)

The UI in Civilization 7 can be difficult to navigate, and most of the mods for this game focus on improving that aspect significantly. When you click on a city, it reveals a menu with a bunch of options that clutter the screen the more you progress through the game. This is mostly because of the comically sized blocks that are larger than they need to be.

Fortunately, MantisMaestro's Compact Production Chooser does its part in improving the menu layout when things get messy. This mod trims down the menu, making it look more organized and removing the need to scroll endlessly.

Link to the mod: MantisMaestro's Compact Production Chooser

4) Sukritact's Simple UI Adjustments

A better look at cities (Image via 2K|| YouTube/@One More Turn)

With how tedious it can be to understand and navigate the UI design of Civilization 7, Sukritact's Simple UI Adjustments mod helps make things easier.

Installing this will make it simpler to view the constructions in your cities and towns without cluttering your screen. The icons have also been placed horizontally, removing the traditional stacked layout and making it more visually pleasing.

Link to the mod: Sukritact's Simple UI Adjustments

5) Sukritact's Unlock all Civs

Unlock all civilizations (Image via 2K)

This mod by Sukritact steps away from improving UI design. Instead, it gives players access to every civilization in the game without needing to reach their respective requirements.

While this mod technically unlocks everything for you, it is only for those who want to experience everything Civilization 7 has to offer by eliminating the grind. It may not appeal to purists who want to complete the game by actually playing through it.

Link to the mod: Sukritact's Unlock all Civs

