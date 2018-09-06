5 New Features In FIFA 19 Kick Off Mode

Aikansh Chaudhary FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 59 // 06 Sep 2018, 10:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FIFA 19 will be officially launched on 28 September.

FIFA 19 will be up for sale around the globe on September 28. This year EA has all their fans on the edge of their seats by announcing many new features in the game which include the next chapter of Alex Hunter's journey, the return of UEFA Champions League to FIFA and many more things.

But probably the most anticipated new feature added to the game is the introduction of the new match types in the kick off mode. In addition to the classic kick-off match, we are going to have 5 new modes, i.e., UEFA Champions League, Cup Finals, House Rules, Home and Away & Best of Series.

So, let's discuss the key points of the new modes that we are going to have this year in brief:

UEFA Champions League

One of the most prestigious competitions in club football - UEFA Champion League is finally back on FIFA 19. We can create a custom match at any stage of the competition (from group stages to the finals) with custom rules and enjoy the tournament.

Cup Finals

In the previous editions of FIFA, we could create a custom tournament and play the whole competition but what if we desired to play only a breathtaking final match? Well EA has the solution for us as they have added 'Cup Finals' game in kick off mode. So now we can lay the finals of various competitions such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and many others.

Home and Away

As the name suggests the idea is to have a two-legged match in which both teams will play one home match and one away match, the winner will be decided by the aggregate score. If the score remains to tie even after both the games the winner will be determined by away goals and after that, the standard procedure of extra time and penalty shootout will occur to pick the winner.

Best of Series

Ever thought that just one match is not sufficient to decide who is the better player between you and your friend? Then my friend this mode is for you. It will feature a series of three or fives matches to decide the winner between the two teams. The rules will be like that of the normal classic matches.

House Rules

I think this match mode is one of the best features that EA added this year not only in kick off but overall in the game, who hasn't wished if they could play a game with their own customized rules? Well yet again EA has come up with the answer this year. House rules mode is further divided into sub-categories - No rules, Survival mode, Long range, first to... and header & volleys.

No rules: Anything and everything is legal in this mode there are no fouls, no offsides or bookings. Survival: Each time a user scores, a random player from the scoring side is removed with the exclusion of goalkeeper. Long range: Any goals which are scored from outside the box will be counted as two goals, rest one goal. First to...: The users can set any win condition of their choice such as the golden goal, first to score 5 goals, etc. Headers & volleys: Only the goals scored by headers and volleys will be counted (including penalties and free kicks) rest any other type of goals will be discounted.

So these are the new features that EA is introducing in FIFA 19 kick off mode tell us about your views in the comment section.