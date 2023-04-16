5 Nintendo games that must be adapted to TV series after The Super Mario Bros. Movie success

The recent success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Nintendo and Illumination is another in a surge of recent video game adaptations. So far, there have been many successful entries in the movie space. At this point, while it is undeniable that Nintendo will find further success with a Mario sequel, what about TV adaptations? We are yet to see any Nintendo IPs make their way to fans' TV screens.

The Japanese game publisher has plenty of iconic franchises that would make great TV shows. With so many possible candidates out there, here are five of our picks.

These five Nintendo games would translate well to a TV series format

5) Ring Fit Adventure

An unorthodox pick for a TV show, but this could work if enough thought was put into it. Ring Fit Adventure is a unique RPG for the Nintendo Switch that was released in 2019. The main appeal is the Ring-Con accessory that comes along with the game. The accessory interacts in-game via motion sensors to attack enemies. At the same time, players are forced to perform light physical exercises in order to input said attacks.

If it is not yet clear where this is going, Ring Fit Adventure could be an educational cartoon show for kids. Narratively, it has all the fundamentals laid down as well. After a young athlete comes across a sentient Ring in a magical land, the duo must team up to take down the evil bodybuilding dragon Dragaux.

This is a good way to expose young kids and even curious adults to simple exercises while entertaining them.

4) Splatoon

The original Splatoon for Nintendo Wii U revolutionized the third-person shooter genre back in 2015. This was not just due to its unique aesthetic, but also unconventional methods of arena control.

This was achieved by quite literally coating the map with your team's paint, sort of like a game of paintball. The Inklings and Octolings could also transform into actual squids to swim through their team's colors, adding a new layer of complexity to the gameplay.

This should make for some vibrantly choreographed skirmishes on TV. The franchise's post-apocalyptic setting could also be expanded in this way, as all animals evolved to become aquatic after a disastrous flood. After all, there is a surprisingly deep amount of lore that not even the average player might be aware of. All things considered, its fresh vibe should appeal to young teens and adults alike.

3) Kirby & the Forgotten Land

The 2022 entry in the iconic Kirby series of platformers, Kirby & the Forgotten Land takes the pink puffball to an unprecedented world. A mysterious vortex transports Kirby to a post-apocalyptic civilization.

This aptly titled "New World" sees the cute hero set out on an adventure through derelict malls and abandoned carnivals to free the captured Waddle Dees. The new 3D platformer gameplay also adds a fresh layer of depth to the level design.

Throw in the varied Copy Abilities as well as the new Mouthful forms and a TV show is bound to be a hit among kids. The Mouthful versions of Kirby in particular should result in some gleeful laughs as the beloved puffball partly swallows a car to ride it around the map. If nothing else, it should be a fresh and fun experience for viewers across the board.

2) Fire Emblem: Three Houses

While Fire Emblem Engage is the latest entry in the long-running Nintendo Strategy-RPG series, it is the 2019 Nintendo Switch entry that may fit the TV format better.

This is in part due to its non-traditional narrative, putting players in the shoes of a mercenary-turned-academy professor named Byleth. Furthermore, they are in charge of handling one of the three Houses. Each is home to a cast of vibrant characters who learn and grow with Byleth.

This not only includes establishing relationships with well-written individuals of all paths of life but also engaging in battles with them. The series is known for its challenging turn-based combat, which should translate well to real-time skirmishes as the game's intro cutscenes showcase. After all, everyone loves a hefty fantasy adventure with magic, dragons, and evil.

1) Xenoblade Chronicles X

Another Nintendo Wii U title, Xenoblade Chronicles X is the most futuristic in its aesthetic among all games in its franchise. The massive open-world RPG is ripe for a TV adaptation just by virtue of its scope.

Taking place on the planet Mira, this untamed world is what citizens of Earth call their new home after the blue planet is destroyed in an alien war. They subsequently established the NLA or New Los Angeles, a massive technological hub that seeks to unite humanity once more.

This is key as many citizens who crashlanded on Mira were separated, so a task force called BLADE is created to track them down. This budding adventure takes the protagonist and the cast of the game across uncharted lands with unique flora and fauna. If the story is already not enticing enough, the inclusion of mech traversal and impossibly humungous boss battles should tide naysayers over.

With fans clamoring for a Nintendo Switch port, perhaps it is time the publisher paid heed to these requests while throwing in an anime series as well.

