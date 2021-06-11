Top 5 Moves In Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

In Street Fighter V, nothing quite satisfies a player more than being able to connect the moves they like the most.

Some players even pick their main characters based on one move they really like. With that being said, Street Fighter V’s latest update to Champion Edition has expanded the roster to a grand total of 42 characters, and perhaps it’s now harder than ever to compare who is the cooler character.

This list will go through the top 5 moves that can be argued to be the best moves in Street Fighter V not solely based on utility, but even in terms of flashiness and choreography. This list may be one way of providing insight into which character should new players main.

5 Of The Best Moves In Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

5) Kolin’s Parabellum

The Street Fighter V Ice Queen’s primary special has her equip spiked gauntlets composed entirely of ice and gattle the opponent. It looks and feels great to perform, and it’s only natural that it’s optimally used as a combo finisher.

Kolin’s Parabellum in a way mirrors Honda’s Hundred Hand Slap but is a far more refined and elegant looking move. It tends to be the first move new Kolin players discover.

4) Akuma’s Ashura Senku

Akuma’s teleport isn’t the kind to have him disappear and reappear in another location. What makes it so terrifying is the way he oddly glides over the ground whilst staying mostly invincible and passing through objects.

It has been a staple move since Street Fighter Turbo 2 and has undoubtedly caught many new kids at the arcade off guard the first time they saw it. The teleport doesn’t exactly allow Akuma to surprise his opponents (Unless it precedes a raging demon).

This is mainly due to how slowly it works, and in Street Fighter V it is quite easy to react to his change in position. But the invincibility it grants is a wonderful escape tool and can help Akuma get out of the corner regardless of his enemy’s offense.

3) Menat’s Guardian Of The Sun

The character that was trending throughout the multiplayer lobbies of Season 2 of Street Fighter V, is an apprentice of one of the signature characters of Street Fighter Alpha: Rose. And paying homage to this tiny lore detail is a move that resembles Rose’s Soul Throw.

Rose’s Soul Throw is a high risk-high reward anti-air in every game she’s been in, and to be able to perform it means being able to read the opponent's movements properly. Menat’s take on the move was choreographed incredibly well and really reflected her personality and identity as a character.

Menat’s Guardian Of The Sun sees her perform a soul throw just as Rose does but in an incredibly lazy and funny demeanor. Menat lazily slides her opponent over to the side after catching them.

2) G Impact

Street Fighter V Season 3’s most mysterious newcomer, G, appears to be directly inspired by Q of Street Fighter 3 fame. Mirroring Q’s iconic hard-hitting super is a solid command grab that is just as hard-hitting and teeth clenching.

Besides being an incredibly good pressure-tool, it’s one of the most threatening ways to begin a combo. G has seen consistent high-level use in tournaments and has been a fan-favorite of Street Fighter V. It can be argued that this single tool is the reason for that.

1) Necalli’s Mask Of Tllali

The fiercest and most crude character of Street Fighter V also has the most brutal looking command grabs in the entire game. Necalli grabs his opponents by the face and slams them against the ground, dealing massive damage.

The Mask Of Tlalli directly translates to “Mask Of The Earth” from Nahuatl and is a reference to Aztec burial rituals. This move has quite literally buried many opponents, and it’s only fitting that it’s named that way.

Edited by Gautham Balaji