5 of the best open-world games like Skyrim

The RPG genre of games has not just been at the center of innovation in the games industry but also a place where developers can truly take risks and push the boundaries of what is capable in video games.

One of the most astonishing games to come out in the past few decades was Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The game would go on to set the benchmark which other games would be compared to for years to come.

While it is a tough act to follow, many games have been able to make their mark on the industry like Skyrim has. Here are some games that might help players looking to scratch their open-world RPG itch.

5 best open-world games like Skyrim

1) The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 is undoubtedly the most influential game of the latter half of the 2010s with it redefining what a AAA game should be like. CD Projekt Red outdid themselves with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and pushed the RPG genre forward in a big way.

The game is packed with content and leaves no room for complaints about players looking to skin in upwards of 100 hours into the game and its quality DLC. With all the seemingly endless content, the game never feels like it outstays its welcome and remains consistently engaging throughout.

What makes the Witcher 3 truly commendable is that no side quest ever ends up feeling padded, as each has its own purpose in the story and features unique gameplay variation.

2) Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

The Assassin's Creed franchise has moved quite far away from its stealth-action roots and is now a proper open-world RPG with a seemingly endless amount of content.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla might just be the best entry in the new RPG-style of games in the series and delivers a massive open-world to the player that can be overwhelming at first.

The game delivers a compelling story. Eivor's Viking adventures provide for some truly breathtaking moments of storytelling. The gameplay runs deep as there is a vast skill-tree to explore as well as a compelling combat system.

AC Valhalla is an absolutely massive game that will take the player upwards of 80 hours to just get through the main quest. The side quests and activities will take an additional 80 hours if the player is to truly explore everything within the game.

3) Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is perhaps unlike any other RPG players would have played before it as defies almost every convention of the genre. Rather than making the player feel like a mighty, godly, force of nature, Kindom Come: Deliverance is instead the most realistic portrayal of combat and exploration in gameplay.

The game is incredibly difficult and it will be a while until the player gets a hang of the complex combat system. Even then it might be too difficult to even fight one enemy at a time.

4) Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Kingdoms of Amalur will forever be known as one of the most underrated titles of all time. For all the game did right, it didn't get nearly as much attention and praise as it deserved.

However, the game has recently been released in a remastered version, which was received extremely well by fans as well as critics. The game packs a ton of meaningful content, all of which is complemented to a great degree through its excellent combat system.

The game is proof that not all RPGs have to compromise on combat in place of in-depth inventory management or other RPG game elements. Kingdoms of Amalur also tells a fascinating story that somehow brings originality in a vastly saturated genre.

5) Dragon Age: Inquisition

The Dragon Age franchise has long been a mainstay of the RPG genre and has given players plenty of great memories over the years. Inquisition remains perhaps the series' greatest achievements and one of the finest RPGs ever made.

It gives the player unprecedented amounts of control and decision-making authority that affects not just the story but the game world as well. This results in one of the most fulfilling RPG experiences of all-time.

Players will be hard-pressed to find better RPGs the likes of Dragon Age that deliver the full-package: story, combat, and lore.