The RPG genre has been the home of innovation and constantly pushes the industry forward in terms of what games are truly capable of.

Branching narratives, choice-making and player choice have been a staple of the genre for ages, and games have now grown to incorporate the same to a much finer degree.

RPGs like The Witcher 3 and Dragon Age: Inquisition have largely been responsible for audiences to be as captivated by the genre as they are today. This is evidenced by upcoming games such as Cyberpunk 2077, which is possibly the most hotly-anticipated title of the last decade or so.

For players who want to try similarly ambitious RPGs and dive head-first with a familiar open-world structure, here are some games to get started with.

5 open-world games like The Witcher 3 and Dragon Age: Inquisition

#1 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

No talk of open-world RPGs is ever complete without at least a mention of one of the biggest games of all time and perhaps one of the most beloved titles in the history of gaming.

Skyrim is truly the stuff of legends and was instrumental in introducing a new generation of players to the wonders of the Elder Scrolls franchise. The game delivers an experience that still remains unparalleled, with its deep and rich lore and endlessly enjoyable questlines.

The gameplay feels familiar and eases the player into the game rather than hitting them with a bunch of menus and numbers right out of the gate. It is an experience that slowly opens up and reveals the grand scale of the game.

Skyrim is the kind of game that comes along only once, and players owe it to themselves to try it at least once.

#2 Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

The latest entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise goes deeper into the RPG route that the series has fully embraced after Origins. From the players making their own decisions to those decisions then having a lasting impact in the game, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an RPG through and through.

With an all-new power progression system instead of levels, the world of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is far more inviting than its predecessor. Its presentation is second to none, with Dark Ages England realized in stunning attention to detail.

Players assume the role of Eivor, a Viking leader who must find a new home for his clan in England. The game balances the RPG elements along with the stealth-action roots of the franchise and delivers a wonderfully large and epic experience.

#3 Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided will forever be one of the most underrated titles of its time and is definitely a game that could have done wonders if only it had gotten the time in production that it required.

A rushed production led to the game being released as an unfinished title with an abrupt ending, leading many players disappointed. However, the game's brilliance shines through and reveals what an excellent RPG that truly affords agency to the player is.

The player has virtually all the control in every aspect of the game, from dialogue choices to the approach taken in combat. The body augmentation allows players to turn themselves into the perfect killing machine and to tailor the character to their liking in any way they want.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided deserves a second chance and is definitely one of the better RPGs of its time.

#4 Mass Effect 2

The Mass Effect trilogy provided some of the most ambitious RPG games of the last couple of decades. All three games shine in their own unique way but it was the sequel to the original that truly hit home.

Mass Effect 2 had arguably one of the greatest single-player campaigns of all time and culminated in one of the most epic missions in gaming history. The series combines cinematic gameplay and deep RPG gameplay to deliver one of the most fulfilling RPG experiences of all time.

Mass Effect may not have the most stellar of reputations today but that shouldn't sway players away from trying out this absolute masterpiece.

#5 Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout New Vegas has everything an RPG should have: a compelling story, deep gameplay mechanics, and player choice. The game will surprise players with how much agency and control it gives them and how it continuously keeps getting better as they go on in the game.

Fallout New Vegas was a paradigm shift in the way that it turned a somewhat casual fanbase onto the RPG genre and made die-hard fans out of them. The game, for all its age, shows none of it and plays just as great in 2020 as it did back when it was first released.

Even with dated visuals, the game can go toe-to-toe with virtually every RPG from 2020.