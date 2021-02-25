5 overhyped Fortnite skins that were never released

Fortnite leakers aren't always correct about what they find while data mining. Their history of getting predictions right gives fans false hope when they leak information that is not accurate.

Leaked skins often get Fortnite players foaming at the mouth, only to have those skins never see the light of day.

5 skins that were overhyped but never released

Thanos

During the release of Avengers: Infinity War, players could briefly control Thanos in Fortnite if they took out the player currently controlling him.

This led fans to believe that the Mad Titan will eventually be released as a playable skin in the future. Even as recently as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, there were rumors about Thanos' return with the inclusion of a new XL skin in the game's files. Thanos is still unavailable for players to obtain.

Pennywise

Advertisement

Red Balloon

Right before IT: Chapter 2 released in theaters, red balloons started popping up over storm drains in Fortnite. When popped, these balloons let out an evil laugh. The buzz about Pennywise coming to Fortnite was strong, but the killer clown never made an appearance.

Spider-man

There's a Season 4 achievement that has a Spiderman logo, we might see him in the Item Shop later this season 👀 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2020

All the Marvel heroes added to Fortnite over time got fans to think that they would see the friendly neighborhood Spiderman join the fray.

An achievement called "Maximum Carnage" that appeared last Season made players think the web-slinger and his nemesis, Carnage, would be added into the game. This never materialized.

Lara Croft

Image via egamersworld.com

Advertisement

During Chapter 2 Season 5, there was a lot of buzz around the Tomb Raider franchise's female star appearing in Fortnite.

While there are certainly many female hunters, like Sarah Connor, released over the course of Season 5, Lara Croft was not one of them.

Goku

Goku

A skin fans have been clamoring about in Fortnite for ages comes from the Dragonball anime series. In his various Super Saiyan and Ultra Instinct forms, Son Goku is the subject of countless fan-made images, YouTube images, and more. While Epic has never given Fortnite players a reason to believe this would actually happen, players still hope it will happen.