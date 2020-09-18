5 most overpowered weapons in COD Mobile

COD Mobile has a lot of great options to pick from in the full armoury of weapons. There's a lot to add when weapons from the entire franchise can be brought to the game each season. That doesn't put them all on even ground though.

There are weapons in COD Mobile that simply outclass some of the other options. If players are looking to get an edge and use some of the best tools, there are 5 weapons that can get the job done.

COD Mobile: 5 most overpowered weapons

#5 - KRM-262

The KRM-262 (Image Credit: Activision)

As the only shotgun on this list, the KRM-262 is a go-to choice for any shotgun player, and that's an easy pick. The weapon can consistently one-shot players in close quarters combat. It also has high mobility, so closing the gap between range is made even easier.

The damage output of the weapon also makes it so that kills at medium range can happen fairly often. Any player looking to use a close-quarters style weapon with medium-range capabilities will want to pick this up in COD Mobile as soon as possible.

#4 - DL Q33

For those who can consistently hit their shots, this sniper is overpowered. the DL Q33 can one-shot kill every time as long as the shot is chest and above. It can be argued that other weapons in COD Mobile, like the Kilo, are better due to their speed but those realistically take a lot of accuracy to use well.

The DL Q33 might have a low fire rate and takes more skill to hit that first shot but the accuracy of the gun and the room for error where the shot lands place it right on this list.

#3 - KN-44

The KN-44 (Image Credit: Gurugamer)

The KN-44 is one of two assault rifles on the list and is going to make any player instantly better due to its abilities. The weapon has a high damage output with a fast fire rate. It also has great recoil control, so landing those shots is even easier.

Even as the second-best assault rifle, the KN-44 landed on the list. That should say something about the next two picks.

#2 - QQ9

The QQ9 is essentially the MP5 of COD Mobile and if any players are accustomed to Modern Warfare, then that should say everything about the QQ9. Just like in Modern Warfare, the QQ9 melts through everything and is easily the best close-quarters submachine gun.

The weapon has a high fire rate, with good control and great damage per shot. Along with the ADS speed, there is a perfect concoction for an overpowered submachine gun.

#1 - DR-H

The DR-H (Image Credit: Activision)

If there is any weapon that is the best base weapon to carry in COD Mobile, it is the DR-H. As the best Assault Rifle in the game, the DR-H has a huge damage per shot ratio and a mid-tier rate of fire. Because of that combination, there is great recoil control to go along. This weapon is a great option for any map and is guaranteed to rack up some kills in COD Mobile.