Games have come a long way in the past decade, and today they are bigger in every aspect. From graphics to map size and even sound design, games are technical powerhouses that can demand a lot from the hardware.

While playing on console eliminates this issue of having to update the hardware quite frequently, PC enthusiasts will stand by their tower builds as the best way to play games.

The recurring cost of keeping up-to-date with the latest games on a PC can often end up burning a hole in the player's pockets. However, there are plenty of recent games that do not demand that much in terms of hardware.

Here are five games with relatively low system requirements.

5 PC Games in 2020 with low system requirements

5) Hotline Miami

Hotline Miami will break the players multiple times throughout the game as it is infamous for its crushing difficulty and unrelenting pace. Every room is a puzzle that the players must solve in less than a second and make decisions on the fly.

The combat comes fast and hard in Hotline Miami, and the game does not let up throughout its entire runtime. One of the most critically acclaimed games during the time of its release, Hotline Miami still holds up quite well in 2020.

Advertisement

4) INSIDE

Several studios have tried replicating the magic of LIMBO and INSIDE, but only a few have ever come close. The experience of a game like INSIDE cannot be put into words as the game is essentially a hypnotic and surreal journey through a terrifying but intriguing world.

INSIDE is the spiritual successor to the indie phenomenon that was LIMBO and is one of the best indie games you can play in 2020.

3) Undertale

Undertale will pull the proverbial rug out from under the player's feet several times throughout the game and especially with the ending. Appearing as a standard indie title with dated graphics, Undertale will shock you with a surprising amount of depth and narrative.

The game is one of the best games of its year of release, and not just in the indie circles. The game stands among the very best when it comes to sheer enjoyment and innovative gameplay.

2) Doki Doki Literature Club

Doki Doki Literature Club appears to be a run-of-the-mill cash grab of Japanese games that have plagued the indie market, but it is anything but that.

Doki Doki Literature Club has more than a few tricks up its sleeves and will pull them out when you least expect it to. The game is bound to captivate you, but the game's starting is deliberately slow-paced to lull you into a false sense of comfort.

The less you know about Doki Doko, the better the experience is when you play it.

1) My Friend Pedro

My Friend Pedro is a testament to the fact that games do not need to have the most photorealistic graphics and the biggest budgets to be a great game. My Friend Pedro excels at giving players exactly what the game markets itself as a fun, engaging and endlessly entertaining shooter.

The game's addictive combat mechanics will hook you from the very first level, and the soundtrack alone is worth the asking price. My Friend Pedro is a game you shouldn't miss out on if you are a fan of great shooting games.