5 most picked Dota 2 heroes from The International 2023 Group Stage

Dota 2's The International 2023 (TI12) witnessed some intense competition between the world's best esports teams, featuring major upsets and comebacks. Even the reigning champions, Tundra, led by their star midfielder Topson, left the community stunned with their unexpected loss to nouns, resulting in their relegation to the lower bracket.

Amidst the tournament's drama, specific heroes proved to be crucial as they played instrumental roles in several teams' triumphs. These heroes are the most-picked in TI12, thanks to their potent buffs and strong presence in the current meta.

This influence also has a notable impact on regular Dota 2 public matches, where players have started to draft these heroes in their ranked and unranked games in response to their high pick rate at TI12.

Vengeful Spirit, Muerta, Bristleback, Earth Spirit, and Phoenix are the most picked Dota 2 heroes in The International 2023

1) Vengeful Spirit

Vengeful Spirit is the most picked Dota 2 hero in the group stage of The International 2023. She made 33 appearances in the matchups with a win rate of 39.39%. Vengeful Spirit is one of the few Dota 2 heroes to have an ultimate (Nether Swap) that pierces spell debuff immunity.

This hero can also save allies from certain death with her strong ultimate. That said, Vengeful Spirit's Aghanim's Scepter upgrade creates a strong illusion that allows players to gain XP and use spells after the hero's death.

Significant features:

Vengeance Aura (passive) can stack with other auras, thus increasing the damage output of your allies.

Wave of Terror, when hit on enemies, does a lot of armor reduction.

Shard upgrade makes the Magic Missile bounce once.

2) Muerta

Muerta, Dota 2's newest hero, has been picked 31 times in the group stage matchups, making her the second most selected hero. We also saw Shopify Rebellion's Arteezy use the character to get a rampage on the first day of TI12. Muerta was buffed in the 7.34c patch, where her Dead Shot and Pierce the Veil (ultimate) damage were increased.

The level 15 Talent Tree of Muerta was also given a slight buff, as Dead Shot's range was buffed to 350. Her passive is also quite strong, especially in the late game, as it fires a second shot with a 50% chance. You can easily bring down the strongest carries with a physical damage-based build on Muerta.

Significant features:

Enemies who are killed inside The Calling refresh the duration and spawn a new Revenant.

Pierce the Veil's Shard upgrade grants a 30% spell lifesteal.

+2% permanent spell amp when Muerta kills an enemy using Pierce the Veil (shard upgrade).

3) Bristleback

Bristleback is among the most annoying heroes in Dota 2, as a fully fed version can change the game entirely. That said, this hero has been drafted 31 times with a win rate of 51.61%. Notably, Talon's Jabz used Bristleback in the comeback against two-time major winners, Gaimin Gladiators, in TI12.

Whenever you are up against a stacked Bristleback in your pubs, your entire item plan changes as you require a Spirit Vessel or Silver Edge, in some cases both, to shut them down. Furthermore, the 7.34c update saw an increase in BB's base damage by three and armor reduction by three on enemies slowed by the Viscous Nasal Goo.

Significant features:

Aghanim's Scepter changes his passive to active ability.

Goo range can be increased to 350 via the Talent Tree.

One of the best safelane/offlane heroes in this patch.

4) Earth Spirit

Earth Spirit is one of the most complex Dota 2 heroes and will take some time to master. This hero's transition from a support hero to a midlaner took place during the 7.34 patch. Earth Spirit is usually played by midlaners like Nisha and Topson in TI12 and was picked 29 times in the group stage.

Rolling Boulder makes Earth Spirit untargetable (basically invulnerable) during a roll, hence the high pick rate by midlaners. Even with nerfs after the 7.34 patch update, ES is still picked in several pubs and high-ranked Dota 2 games. When Stone Remnants are used cleverly, you can do a chunk of damage with Magnetize.

Significant features:

Geomagnetic Grip's Shard upgrade helps you pull allies (Enemy heroes caught in the way are silenced).

Boulder Smash does 1.4x damage against creeps and can help you last-hit ranged creeps.

Low cd on Rolling Boulder lets you be mobile in team fights.

5) Phoenix

Phoenix is a Universal hero in Dota 2, with 28 picks in the TI12 group stage and a 57.14% win rate. Yamson, from nouns, played Phoenix in the deciding game of the final group stage day as they went on to send Tundra to the lower bracket.

Phoenix's Sun Ray heals allies for a percentage of their health, while enemies get blinded and receive a small mischance. Additionally, if Supernova (ultimate) is successfully executed, enemy heroes, even under the effect of spell debuff immunity, will be stunned.

Significant features:

Sun Ray with shard can be cast during Supernova.

With Aghanim's Scepter, you can save your ally with Supernova.

Using Fire Spirits before activating Phoenix's ultimate ability can significantly reduce the attack speed of enemy heroes.

