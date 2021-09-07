5 popular characters voiced by Masakazu Morita, the VA behind Genshin Impact's Thoma

Out of all the NPC characters that players come across throughout the story mission in Teyvat, the Genshin Impact community felt that Thoma had one of the highest chances of becoming a playable character in future updates.

Community speculation was spot on as the Kamisato Clan’s housekeeper will indeed be one of the upcoming playable characters once Genshin Impact's Inazuma arc approaches its conclusion.

Thoma is a Pyro-type character from Inazuma in Genshin Impact! He's known as the Housekeeper of Kamisato Clan in the game. #Thoma #baal #raiden #mondstadt #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/mvXxKzOMK2 — Sportskeeda Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpactSK) August 30, 2021

However, miHoYo is yet to provide players with a definite date on when his banner will go live, or what his abilities are going to be. What the developers did disclose were the voices behind Thoma, the actors tasked with bringing the character to life in Genshin Impact.

Thoma’s Japanese VA is Masakazu Morita, who has a vast oeuvre of works behind him, lending his voice to many popular anime characters.

This Genshin Impact article will talk about five of his most popular works.

5 popular characters voiced by Genshin Impact’s Masakazu Morita

Thoma ‧ Protector From Afar



Kamisato Clan's Housekeeper



Perhaps influenced by the relaxed and happy atmosphere of his hometown, Thoma is very good at socializing. Although he is an outlander, he has built an unexpectedly powerful network of people in Inazuma.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ouKOQtdqXb — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 30, 2021

1) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Genshin Impact VA Masakazu Morita has voiced Ichigo (Image via Bleach)

Bleach has by far been one of the most popular and longest-standing shonen anime’s which often rivals the likes of One Piece, Naruto, and Dragon Ball in terms of its sheer volume. Masakazu Morita is the voice behind the lead Ichigo, who is a very celebrated protagonist.

Ichigo will be sharing his voice actor with Genshin Impact’s Thoma and players can’t wait to finally get him as a playable character.

In Bleach, the teenager Ichigo is represented as a very complex character and the narrative revolves around his struggles of finding his own identity and aiding the Shinigami order.

2) Claire Stanfield/Felix Walken (Baccano)

Genshin Impact VA Masakazu Morita has voiced Claire Stanfield/Felix Walken (Image via Baccano)

Of all the characters he brought to life, Baccano's Felix must have been the most difficult for Masakazu Morita. Felix Walken, born Claire Stanfield, is known as the Rail Tracer in the anime, who is considered to be a legendary freelance assassin Vino, and one of the best in the business.

What makes Felix so hard to represent is his solipsism, as he feels that the world is a dream of his own creation, and all the people inhabiting it are just figments of his imagination.

This leads him to believe that he “can never be killed” and if he does somehow end up dying, he is only going to wake up in another reality.

Felix is an incredibly complicated character, and it just shows the amount of masterful skill that Masakazu Morita is bringing to Genshin Impact.

3) Whis (Dragon Ball Super)

Genshin Impact VA Masakazu Morita has voiced Whis (Image via Dragon Ball Super)

Masakazu Morita plays Whis in Dragon Ball Super, who is the Guide Angel Attendant of Beerus, the God of Destruction of Universe 7.

Along with being a Guide Angel, Whis also doubles as a martial arts teacher and is instrumental in helping both Goku and Vegeta get stronger in order to beat Jiren in the Tournament of Power.

Whis always has a very collected and calm attitude, and is not easily flustered by things around him. He can be quite absent-minded as well, with a somewhat effeminate nature which he portrays from time to time.

Whis’ character contrasts with that of Ichigo and Felix, which speaks volumes of Masakazu Morita’s versatility.

4) Marco (One Piece)

Genshin Impact VA Masakazu Morita has voiced Marco (Image via One Piece)

Though just a supporting character, Marco has been one of the most popular and well-known faces amongst One Piece fans across the world.

The former first-division commander of the Whitebeard Pirates plays a pivotal role during the Marineford arc, and while he was unable to save Ace and Whitebeard, fans saw a glimpse of just how powerful his Pheonix Tori Tori no Mi Devil Fruit attributes really are.

Marco is quite a straightforward character, he is generally calm and level-headed but will lose his cool if he sees his loved ones getting hurt.

5) Pegasus Seiya (Saint Seiya)

Genshin Impact VA Masakazu Morita has voiced Seiya (Image via Saint Seiya)

Pegasus Seiya is the lead in the Saint Seiya anime series and is represented as one of Athena’s eighty-eight warriors (known as the Saints) who are serving their goddess throughout the ages, upholding peace and justice.

Seiya is a typical anime protagonist who is an impulsive yet at times sincere and ardent warrior. He shows a lot of cunning during battle, whose undying spirit to not give up makes him quite a memorable character. Pegasus Seiya was one of Masakazu Morita’s earlier works.

