5 most popular female PUBG Mobile streamers on YouTube in 2020

Over recent times, various female PUBG Mobile streamers have emerged on YouTube.

Despite constant critique and backlash, these content creators have made a name for themselves.

Five most popular female PUBG Mobile streamers today:

Five most popular female PUBG Mobile streamers today:

5. Shagufta Iqbal (India, 198k subscribers)

Shagufta Iqbal, an Indian YouTuber from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, runs her YouTube channel by the name of Xyaa, and currently has 198K subscribers. She started playing PC games at the age of 12, and currently enjoys playing PUBG Mobile, CoD:Warzone and Apex Legends, and does live streams very often. Initially, she received a lot of sexist backlash, but has overcome a considerable amount of negativity to gain popularity as one of the first notable female gamers in India.

4. Paridhi Khullar (India, 211k subscribers)

Paridhi (or Pari), hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and is a professional PUBG Mobile player with the 8Bit clan. She has a YouTube channel by the name of Rav3n, which has 211K subscribers as of today. Pari nurtured her interest in gaming by playing PC games with her brother from a very young age. She has also been a national and state player in sports like hockey, basketball and judo. Her's is an inspiring story, moving from a time when she got only around 1 kill in every game, to becoming one of the best PUBG Mobile gamers in the country. Paridhi is also an avid CoD and GTA player, and has made a special Discord server exclusively for girls to play in and chat on.

3. Shazia Ayub (India, 327k subscribers)

Shazia Ayub, hailing from Kolkata, West Bengal, is an avid PUBG Mobile player who streams under the name Mysterious YT on YouTube. She is part of a clan called Intoxicated and mostly plays as a sniper. Shazia started playing games such as Mario and Road Rash when she was in school, and recently switched from interior designing to become a full-time gaming streamer. She is a talented gamer who posts streams on an everyday basis.

2. Annie (India, 331k subscribers)

Annie’s YouTube channel is called the Rog Stream, which was set up by her brother Ayush Tiwari, and now has a subscriber count of 331K. She is from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and was initially guided and helped by Ayush. Nowadays, Annie regularly gets 11-18K views per video, and has also got the silver button from YouTube. She occasionally plays other games as well, but is particularly focused on PUBG Mobile. Do check out her channel!

1. Pooja Khatri (India, 553k subscribers)

Pooja Khatri, from Delhi, is #1 on our list. Her YouTube channel has the same name as her, and has a total subscriber count of 553k!

Pooja is also an actor and model, and has worked in some big projects like CID (Sony TV), Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman (Sony TV) and Ichhapyaari Naagin (Sab TV). She started her channel in November 2018, and now gets anywhere between 50K to 100K views per video. She enjoys playing PUBG Mobile and CoD:Warzone.

Although these subscriber counts are nowhere near to what the male PUBG Mobile gamers in India have, these ladies have made a name for themselves with great courage and endurance. Being a female gamer in India comes with lots of difficulties, such as online harassment, sexism, cyber bullying and general backlash. Therefore, the success of these Indian female PUBG Mobile gamers — including those not mentioned in this list — is laudable and appreciable. We should encourage young talent like them and make online gaming a safe space.