Ghost Pokemon are some of the most terrifying mons in the entire franchise. However, there's something appealing about their nature that causes players to keep coming back to them in every main series game.

From the very first generation to the latest one, Ghost types have always been an enigma to players. Some are incredibly strong and useful in battle while others are frail and present no real advantage. Luckily, there are several Ghost Pokemon that relate more to the former than the latter and as such, are considered the most popular.

Here are the five most popular Ghost Pokemon of all time.

The 5 most popular Ghost Pokemon of all time

#5 - Drifblim

Kicking off the list is Drifblim, who was first introduced in Generation 4. The evolved form of Drifloon, players have access to this Ghost Pokemon relatively early in the game. While it takes some work to capture at the Valley Windworks, the Drifloon line is extremely reliable and has great type coverage.

#4 - Mimikyu

Mimikyu is featured on this list for other reasons than the rest. It's not the stats or battle nature that attracts fans to this Ghost Pokemon. Instead, it's the overall look and backstory of Mimikyu that makes it so appealing. First introduced in Generation 7, Mimikyu does have some great stats but is more popular for its appearance in the anime.

#3 - Hoopa

The only mythical Pokemon to make the list, Hoopa's popularity has skyrocketed since its initial introduction in Generation 6. While it's almost impossible to acquire in any game, its appearance in the anime, mixed with its overall look, has made Hoopa a fan-favorite Ghost Pokemon.

#2 - Rotom

When Rotom was introduced in Generation 4, players immediately fell in love. Featuring a never before seen typing, Electric/Ghost, Rotom was instatly popular. However, it also has the unique ability to turn into other types by accessing an appliance. So while Rotom can technically not be a Ghost Pokemon, it's base form is still the original typing.

#1 - Gengar

Rounding out the list is Pokemon's first true Ghost Pokemon. While Gastly and Haunter come before it, Gengar is recognized as the most popular Ghost Pokemon of all time. It's intimidating yet cute design make for great fan appeal and its prowess in battle is simply an added bonus.