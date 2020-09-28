5 most popular Gliders in Fortnite Season 4

The Gliders in Fortnite are arguably the least-seen out of all the cosmetics currently in the game. You only see them whenever you're landing from the Battle Bus or take some kind of upward transportation method. So while the Gliders are some of the most unique cosmetics, there are few chances to actually see them.

For this reason, you want to ensure that you're rocking the best Glider possible. Of course, you're free to equip whatever Glider suits you best. However, if you're looking to use the consensus "most popular" landing gear, take a look at our picks for the top five most popular Gliders in Fortnite Season 4.

5 most popular Fortnite Gliders

#5 - Comet Crasher

For this list, a majority of the Gliders will be relatively new introductions into Fortnite. Players tend to popularize more recent cosmetics over older ones for the most part. This is evident with the Comet Crasher Glider, which was released in June 2020. One of the first Gliders to not feature the typical landing style, Comet Crasher is still a huge hit a few months after its release.

#4 - Ohm

Part of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3's Battle Pass, Ohm was a smash hit with players. Still used a season later, the unique design of the Glider is enough to still see it used by several players in any given match of Fortnite.

#3 - Laser Chomp

It's difficult to have a list of Fortnite's most popular Gliders and not include Laser Chomp. Ever since it's introduction back in 2018, the shark lander has been among the elite when it comes to Gliders. It's simply too cool to go out of style.

#2 - Silver Surfer Board

Released after the initial launch of Fortnite Season 4, this Marvel-themed Glider is unlike any other in the game. Like Comet Crasher, you ride down on this Glider instead of hanging onto it. However, a Surfboard looks a little cooler than riding on a comet.

#1 - Mighty Marvel 'Brella

At the top spot is the umbrella you earn for winning a match in Fortnite Season 4. The Mighty Marvel 'Brella is the latest in the long list of umbrellas that came before it. Every season, these Gliders are consistently among the most popular due to the prestige that is bestowed upon the player using it.