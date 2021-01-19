5 most popular Ice Pokemon of all time

Ice Pokemon are really cool, pun intended, and feature some of the most popular entries in the Pokedex.

Ice-type Pokemon have a bunch of weaknesses but are definitely solid offensively. Some Ice-types are just amazing in terms of design and usability in the competitive scene. Not all Ice Pokemon are very cool, but some are quite popular.

5 Ice Pokemon that fans love

#5 - Sneasel

Even though Sneasel doesn’t excel as far as stats go or usability in the competitive scene, this Pokemon is very popular. Generation 2 brought in a lot of great Pokemon and Sneasel is one of the coolest introductions. Sneasel even gained an evolution in Generation IV, which only increased its popularity.

#4 - Articuno

Articuno is part of the legendary birds from Generation I. It’s no surprise this ice bird would be here since it’s one of the few Ice Pokemon in Kanto. The Kantonian birds are one of the most loved legendary trios, and for good reason. They even got new forms in the latest DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield, Crown Tundra.

#3 - Alolan Ninetales

Ninetales has always been a popular Pokemon, so when Game Freak decided to give it an alternate form, of course it would become a favorite Ice Pokemon. In terms of design, they couldn’t have done a better job. This Pokemon also made a big impact in VGC 2017, and has popped up in the card game as well. It was even a pivotal part of the best deck in TCG for a while in 2018.

#2 - Glaceon

Obviously Glaceon gets a spot on this list. All “eeveelutions” are fan favorites. Ask 100 people what their favorite Pokemon is, and likely some will say an “eeveelution." Even if the answer isn't Glaceon, it still deserves a spot on this list. Glaceon was a surprise to fans when they introduced new evolutions for past Pokemon in Generation IV. It was quite a pleasant surprise.

#1 - Lapras

Lapras is number one on this list, as it’s many people's favorite Ice-Type Pokemon. It’s iconic as the Surf Pokemon, they used it for the animation of the HM Surf for the early video games. Ash also used Lapras to surf across waters in the anime. Lapras was even the ace of Lorelei, an elite four member in Generation 1.