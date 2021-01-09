Over the two-plus decades that Pokemon has been around, few types have come close to matching the sheer popularity of the Psychic Pokemon. Strong and usually well-designed, these Pokemon are among the most popular in the franchise.

When talking about sheer power, Psychic Pokemon are one of the first types to come to mind. Almost always boasting high Special Attack, Psychic types are always a threat in battle (unless one has a strong Dark or Ghost type).

Thanks to their overwhelming power and traditionally high stats, Psychic types are easily one of the most popular in all of Pokemon. However, there are dozens and dozens of these mind-bending mons in the franchise's history. Which ones are the most popular?

The 5 most popular Psychic Pokemon of all time

#5 - Gardevoir/Gallade

Image via DeviantArt

These two sleek Pokemon make number five on the list for a variety of reasons. However, it's difficult to split them up, as they're a male and female evolved form of the Ralts line. Generation 4 introduced Gallade, which can be evolved from a male Kirlia when exposed to a Dawn Stone.

Although, Gallade's arrival didn't diminish Gardevoir's extreme popularity. Both Pokemon are must-haves on any team in either Generation 3 or 4 and as such, makes them very popular among fans.

#4 - Alakazam

Image via Nintendo

The first true uber-popular Psychic Pokemon simply had to make the list. Alakazam was every Generation 1 player's dream Pokemon to have on their team. Since Gen 1 featured no real weaknesses to Psychic Pokemon, Alakazam was, and still is, an extremely popular choice.

Of course, it does require a trade to acquire, which makes it slightly more difficult to get on one's team.

#3 - Metagross

Image via Nintendo

Another Generation 3 mon, Metagross is one of the most overpowered Pokemon to grace the franchise. Featuring a typing of Psychic and Steel, very little is super effective against it. Pair this with Metagross' near-legendary stats and it makes for one of the most popular Pokemon in the series.

#2 - Lugia

Image via Nintendo

Lugia has one of the strangest typings in all of Pokemon. Its region counterpart, Ho-Oh, is a Fire/Flying type so most fans assume Lugia is a Water/Flying type. However, the legendary bird is actually a Flying/Psychic type. While this is a tad strange, Lugia is still one of the most popular legendaries and thanks to its typing, is one of the most popular Psychic Pokemon.

#1 - Mewtwo

Image via Nintendo

The number one spot on the list shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. Mewtwo is easily the most popular Psychic Pokemon and arguably one of the most popular Pokemon in history. While it does play a villain in the anime, it's seen as one of the best legendary Pokemon in the games. A pure Pyschic type, Mewtwo's spot is cemented on this list.