5 most popular skins in Fortnite as of 2020

The skins in Fortnite are the ultimate cosmetic item. They're what players are immediately drawn to whenever an Item Shop resets and enemies will often look at your skin in-game as a sign of strength or weakness. Epic Games has designed and released hundreds of skins into Fortnite over its three-year history. However, players tend to popularize some over others.

If you're a veteran of Fortnite, then you probably can guess some of the most popular skins. Although, there are a couple that could surprise you. Here are our picks for the five most popular skins in Fortnite as of the year 2020.

5 most popular Fortnite skins

#5 - Drift

Image via Epic Games

Hailing from Season 5's Battle Pass, Drift is still as popular as ever in 2020. Thanks to his elegant design, Fortnite players were immediately drawn to him. The fact that there are different styles for him is just the cherry on top.

#4 - Lynx

Image via Epic Games

Advertisement

The Fortnite Season 7 version of Lynx, this skin was and still is a huge hit with the player base. The simple design mixed with some complex and intimidating elements make for a tremendous outfit. Also, once again, it doesn't hurt that you can change the styles.

#3 - Raven

Image via Epic Games

For whatever reason, Fortnite fans have gone crazy for the Raven skin. Released back in 2018, this was one of the first viral outfits that every player wanted in their locker. While there is a female version of Raven, we think the original is far more popular.

#2 - Midas

Image via Epic Games

Yet another simply-designed skins makes the list. Midas became a fan favorite when Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 dropped thanks to his ability to turn guns into gold. Also, his various designs and gold skin were enough to have a good amount of players using the skin.

#1 - Soccer Skins

Image via Epic Games

Lumping together the skins as a whole, players still love/hate the Soccer skins in Fortnite. Known as the 'tryhard' skins, the Soccer set is still used by a wide variety of players thanks to their reputation and simple look.