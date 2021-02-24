5 most powerful characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has added characters from time to time since its release in September last year. With the variety of characters in terms of usage, some emerge as the most powerful for fighting.

A few characters are used as the main DPS, or the primary damage dealer, for knocking off enemies. Others are used as the sub DPS, and for some, their support role is vital, especially in longer fights.

And with that being said, here are the most powerful characters in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five most potent Genshin Impact characters

#5 - Klee

Klee's cute and charming looks might deceive Genshin Impact player because she is a very powerful 5-star Pyro character.

Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube

Being one of the Knights of Favonius already makes her an elite character in the storyline. And her displays during actual fights are something to behold. Her attacks are more about dealing explosive damage, with the "Kaboom" attack inflicting higher damage rates depending on its use as a Normal, Charged, or Plunging attack.

Her elemental skill, "Jumpty Dumpty," and elemental burst, "Sparks 'n' Flash," can be maximized by players to annihilate massive waves of enemies in Genshin Impact. The recommended weapon for her is the 5-star "Skyward Atlas" or the 4-star "Solar Pearl."

#4 - Zhongli

When the 5-star Geo character, Zhongli, first arrived last December, he was seen as a not-so-favorable character due to his lack of skill variations and effects. But that changed quickly after Genshin Impact update 1.3.

Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube

Zhongli is now considered one of, if not the best, support or sub DPS characters in the game. Being a Geo character, Zhongli's skills and attacks could be utilized to provide durable defense and set up other characters' assaults thanks to his capability to create shields and pillars.

He can go as a high damage dealer and durable defense master at the same time. His "Dominus Lapidis" elemental skill is best used to defend and stall attacks from enemies. His elemental burst, "Planet Befall," could deal devastating damage when used at the right time.

#3 - Venti

The little 5-star Anemo marksman, Venti, could be one of the deadliest characters in Genshin Impact history.

His skills are intended to deal an enormous amount of damage, namely his elemental burst, "Wind's Grand Ode," which could be spammed to kill enemies in an almost one-shot effect.

Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube

His normal attack when fully charged could also be used multiple times when Venti is equipped with an aimed shot build. Players must ensure that he is using the "Wanderer's Troupe" artifact set to significantly increase the damage output of his bow attacks.

It is best to equip him with the 4-star "The Stringless" or the 3-star "Sharpshooter's Oath" to cater a faster downtime for his attacks and skills. If played and positioned correctly, Venti can potentially inflict one-shot massive damage dealers from almost any distance available in the vicinity of Genshin Impact.

#2 - Xiao

The 5-star Anemo, Xiao, could be considered as a rookie character. Known as the "Vigilant Yaksha," he has already changed the course of Genshin Impact.

He arrived on February 3rd with update 1.3 and has impacted the character tier list big-time. The character has quickly become one of the most powerful and used characters in Genshin Impact today.

Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube

His Anemo-type attacks are lethal and do heavy damage. From his normal attack, "Whirlwind Thrust," the elemental skill, "Lemniscatic Wind Cycling," and elemental burst, "Bane of Evil," Xiao can finish off enemies in dominating fashion.

Recommended weapons for him include the 5-star "Primordial Jade Winged-Spear" or the 4-star "Blackcliff Pole" to further enhance Xiao's skills, especially his elemental burst.

#1 - Diluc

To cap off this list is the most potent character for most players and critics, the five-star Pyro superstar character, Diluc.

He is one of the most popular and renowned characters in Genshin Impact, especially when it comes to fighting.

Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube

While all of his attacks and skills are very efficient in dealing massive outbursts of damage, his elemental burst, "Dawn," could be his best as it can completely pulverize enemies of all sorts.

Another major factor that Genshin Impact players can potentially maximize with Diluc is when he has reached the constellation level 6. Once he's in this state, he becomes a damage machine. An additional two attacks are guaranteed every time his elemental skill, "Searing Onslaught," successfully hits enemies of any form.