5 PS4 exclusives that are now on PC

Historically, gaming platforms were separated by exclusive titles that defined generations to come, like Halo for Xbox and God of War for PlayStation in the early 2000s. This trend has changed in the past decade, with Microsoft and Sony pushing to release their previously exclusive titles onto PCs worldwide.

For the first time, PC players can experience some of PS4's greatest previously-exclusive titles without waiting decades for PS4 emulation to be relevant.

Five PS4 exclusive titles now available on PCs

1. Horizon Zero Dawn

One of the PS4's most visually-stunning titles, Horizon Zero Dawn, released on Steam on 7th August 2020 to much fanfare. Although the port had a rocky launch, as acknowledged by Guerrilla Games themselves, the game has received numerous post-launch quality of life updates.

These have made the experience of this PS4 exclusive infinitely superior on PCs, with high refresh rates, higher resolution textures, and HDR support.

2. Detroit: Become Human

Developer Quantic Dream's cinematic masterpiece, Detroit: Become Human, got to spread its wings on the PC platform when it released on the Epic Games Store on 12th December 2019.

An already visually-impressive title on the PS4, Detroit got even larger graphical bumps on PCs with 4K 60 FPS support and significantly improved texture resolutions. Also present was the flexibility of playing with a gamepad or traditional mouse and keyboard controls.

3. Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima's first game after leaving Konami, Death Stranding, is an interesting narrative that is unconventional to most modern AAA titles. The performances of the star-studded cast of the game, like Norman Reedus and bond girl Lea Seydoux, really come to life on PCs with support for higher resolutions, refresh rates, and even ultrawide resolution support for true immersion.

The game came out for PCs on 14th July 2020 and is available on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

4. Heavy Rain

The origami killer struck again, this time on PCs, as Quantic Dream's Heavy Rain launched on the Epic Games Store on 24th June 2019. Originally released on the PS3, Heavy Rain's gritty crime thriller found itself on the PS4 in the form of a re-release in 2016.

To top the already enhanced game further, the PC release supports higher resolutions, higher quality textures, and uncapped framerates.

5. Beyond: Two Souls

Nothing short of a Hollywood movie, Beyond: Two Souls is a psychological thriller that stars Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe in a game that is sure to tug at player's heartstrings.

Initially released in 2013 for the PS3, the game was so good that it saw a re-release on the PS4 three years after launch. A PC release followed on 22nd July 2019, with all the bells and whistles a PC port gets, like unlocked framerates and higher resolutions.

Note: This list reflects the author's opinions, and what may seem better to one may not be so to another.