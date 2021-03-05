5 most rage-inducing Fortnite Emotes of all time

Fortnite is well known for its Emotes. There are awesome Emotes, silly Emotes, lame Emotes, and Emotes that infuriate other players.
5 rage-inducing Fortnite Emotes
Slow Clap
Last Seen: February 11th, 2021
Release Date: December 15th, 2017
Fortnite players are generally subjected to the slow clap when they try to stay alive. As their body gets zapped away with their hard-found loot scattered across the ground, the killer slowly claps just a few steps away from where they fell.
Confused
Last Seen: July 27th, 2019
Release Date: April 21st, 2018
When a player's killer is just as confused as the player about how they were able to take them out, the confused emote comes out. It is one of the most embarrassing situations that a player can be subjected to.
Laugh it Up
Last Seen: February 12th, 2021
Release Date: June 4th, 2018
Laugh it Up is pretty self-explanatory. The donkey laugh just makes it even worse. Whether a player has just been eliminated, or is showing off their latest 500 V-Buck Emote, Laugh it Up is the last thing they want to see from other players.
Take the L
Last Seen: Release
Release Date: February 22nd, 2018
A Battle Pass emote from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3, Take the L is as humiliating as it gets. It is never fun getting called a loser. It is even worse when the person calling you a loser is doing so through dance.
Default Dance
Even more embarrassing than getting caught by a pro player with a default skin is when they do the default dance over a downed player. It is that extra bit of insult over injury that can make even the calmest player boil over.