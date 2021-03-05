5 most rage-inducing Fortnite Emotes of all time

Fortnite is well known for its Emotes. There are awesome Emotes, silly Emotes, lame Emotes, and Emotes that infuriate other players.

5 rage-inducing Fortnite Emotes

Slow Clap

Last Seen: February 11th, 2021

Release Date: December 15th, 2017

Fortnite players are generally subjected to the slow clap when they try to stay alive. As their body gets zapped away with their hard-found loot scattered across the ground, the killer slowly claps just a few steps away from where they fell.

Confused

Last Seen: July 27th, 2019

Release Date: April 21st, 2018

When a player's killer is just as confused as the player about how they were able to take them out, the confused emote comes out. It is one of the most embarrassing situations that a player can be subjected to.

Laugh it Up

Last Seen: February 12th, 2021

Release Date: June 4th, 2018

Laugh it Up is pretty self-explanatory. The donkey laugh just makes it even worse. Whether a player has just been eliminated, or is showing off their latest 500 V-Buck Emote, Laugh it Up is the last thing they want to see from other players.

Take the L

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: February 22nd, 2018

A Battle Pass emote from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3, Take the L is as humiliating as it gets. It is never fun getting called a loser. It is even worse when the person calling you a loser is doing so through dance.

Default Dance

Even more embarrassing than getting caught by a pro player with a default skin is when they do the default dance over a downed player. It is that extra bit of insult over injury that can make even the calmest player boil over.