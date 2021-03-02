5 rare Fortnite skins that players will probably never see again

The item shop in Fortnite is rotatory in nature. It's also due to this rotatory nature that some of the best Fortnite skins will never make it to a large section of lockers in the game.

Epic Games follows an interesting pattern. They release certain skins once or twice, but never again, thereby making that skin rare in nature. Some of the best Fortnite skins fall prey to this system, and this adds to their value in-game, making them a complete status symbol.

5 rare Fortnite skins that players may never see again

#1 Double Helix

The Double Helix skin in Fortnite was a part of a collaboration with Nintendo. To get this skin bundle, players had to purchase the Nintendo Switch back when the bundle was on offer.

However, that offer has long expired, and the consoles which were a part of this offer have also left the shelves already. There's no way that this skin is going to be available in Fortnite again, unless Epic Games decides to bring it back to the market.

#2 Renegade Raider

This skin was last seen in the game back during the very first season of Fortnite. Players could purchase this skin in the game for 1,200 V-Bucks, provided their account was level 20 in-game. However, the skin was vaulted soon after, and hasn't been seen in the game for a good while.

#3 Aerial Assault Trooper

Just like the Renegade raider, this skin was also from the early days of the game. This skin also cost 1,200 V-Bucks and players could purchase this skin from the item shop, provided their account was at level 15. This skin hasn't been available in the game for a while now, and it probably won't return either.

#4 The Reaper

This skin looks a lot like John Wick, but it arrived in Fortnite way before John Wick actually hit the theatres. It was available back in Chapter 1 Season 3. Players had to level up their battle pass all the way to level 100 to be able to unlock this skin. Although the John Wick skin came in later on, it couldn't match up to the standards of The Reaper in Fortnite.

#5 Dire

New players wouldn't really know about this, but players had a chance to go full werewolf in Fortnite once upon a time. However, to turn into a werewolf in the game, players were required to accumulate a whopping 250,000 XP. This skin was seen in the item shop back in 2018, and has never returned to the game since.