5 reasons why Indian PUBG Mobile Lite fans are eagerly waiting for BGMI Lite launch

Ever since the launch of India's PUBG Mobile variant BGMI, demand for BGMI Lite has seen a spike. The gamers who used to play PUBG Mobile Lite have been expecting a trimmed-down version of BGMI from the developers but haven't had any success until now with the official announcement.

Like Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI Lite is supposed to replicate the specs and features of PUBG Mobile Lite. Fans would also love to access the accounts that they lost after the ban. Apart from that, there have been several other reasons why PUBG Mobile Lite fans are eagerly waiting for BGMI Lite's launch.

The demand for BGMI Lite: Why fans want an Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite

1) A need for a low-spec alternative to BGMI

BGMI doesn't perform well on low-end devices despite the option of a low-spec resource pack (Image via BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has acquired every feature of PUBG Mobile, making it a popular BR shooter among the masses. Krafton has introduced an additional option for fans to choose between low-spec and HD resource packs for performance-related issues.

Needless to say, low-end smartphones are not suitable for BGMI despite the new resource pack option. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, is a tailored mobile game for low-end devices and works perfectly on most of the 2 GB RAM Android devices.

2) The smaller download size

Size of the latest PUBG Mobile Lite update (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Some PUBG Mobile Lite fans demand BGMI Lite's launch because it is supposed to use a lower amount of internal memory. The download size of PUBG Mobile Lite is nearly half the size of PUBG Mobile, and devs can follow similar parameters after BGMI Lite's release.

3) To synchronize with PUBG Mobile Lite's content

In-game content will be the same (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

When BGMI was released, a synchronization of in-game content with PUBG Mobile's global version happened. Players got an opportunity to access their PUBG Mobile accounts through BGMI.

Hence, players are expecting a similar synchronization between PUBG Mobile Lite and BGMI Lite to get their accounts back.

4) A realistic gameplay

PUBG Mobile Lite offers a high-octane gaming experience (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

PUBG Mobile Lite's ban led to the shift of its userbase to other games compatible with low-end smartphones. However, none featured similar realistic gameplay like PUBG Mobile Lite with decent graphic quality.

Free Fire, PUBG Mobile Lite's direct competitor, also offers a different gaming experience that is more fun-based than realistic. Therefore, the arrival of BGMI Lite will provide the fans with an option of a realistic BR shooter.

5) In-game customizations and modes like PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Lite has similar features like PUBG Mobile (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Players who own lower-end smartphones were provided with an opportunity to have a PUBG-like gaming experience with PUBG Mobile Lite, including similar maps, modes, monthly pass, in-game shop, skins, customizable options and more.

The arrival of BGMI Lite will resolve this problem for users in India who have lost access to all PUBG Mobile Lite features after the ban.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

