5 reasons why Oblivion Remastered can be GOTY 2025

Oblivion Remastered paints the beloved 2006 classic in a new light, allowing newcomers and fans alike to relive the protagonist's perilous journey across the lands of Cyrodiil to stop an otherworldly demonic invasion via the Oblivion Gates. With one of the most popular RPGs of all time getting an Unreal Engine 5 makeover, it is all but given that it should and will be a contender for Game of the Year.

This is despite 2025 being packed with exciting game launches, even in the RPG genre. Here are some factors that could contribute to Oblivion Remastered winning the GOTY crown.

5 reasons Oblivion Remastered could get GOTY 2025

It is a successful remaster that respects the original game

The Elder Scrolls series has never looked this good before (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Oblivion Remastered plays it safe by being a simple, 1:1 remaster of the iconic open-world sandbox RPG. Fundamentally, it is the same game as it was back then, with all the same content and a bit of the same jank, just with a shiny new coat of paint and some updated mechanics.

While it may not be a completely flawless conversion, many of the problems with the original Oblivion have been mitigated, like character leveling progression that takes a page from The Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim, or entirely new additions like a sprint mechanic. Outside of these changes, everything has been left unchanged to allow newcomers to see what made it great back in 2006.

Much of the gameplay content is still memorable

This brings us to the meat of the game: the content and gameplay. The core gameplay and mechanics remain the same, letting players pick a class and empower their character further as they explore the open world, fight foes, earn loot, and get stronger.

But it's what they do on this journey that makes the game still so popular. From strong writing and memorable locales to unforgettable stories like The Dark Brotherhood questlines, as well as the Shivering Isles DLC expansion, Oblivion Remastered shows why Bethesda Game Studios is such a powerhouse in the RPG space even today.

The nostalgic and comedic elements have been retained

The engaging writing is still a standout aspect of Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Speaking of gameplay content, developer Virtuos has not fiddled with what makes the Oblivion experience great: the oddball character designs and many of the elements that have been memed to death since the game's launch nearly two decades ago are here and accounted for.

Despite the visual update, the characters look as goofy as ever, as NPCs have a perpetual frown on their faces, which feeds into the nostalgia factor. As if that wasn't enough, the voice acting goofs, like with the NPC Tandilwe, have been retained as well, ensuring a new generation can laugh along at the humorous flaws.

Oblivion is one of the all-time great RPGs

All of these points come together to prove one thing: Oblivion is regarded as one of the best RPGs ever, alongside other series entries like Morrowind and Skyrim. Fans had been clamoring for a remaster of Oblivion for at least a decade now, and now that we have one that showcases the Elder Scrolls at arguably its best, this is enough of a reason for players to tout this as a worthy GOTY entry.

Oblivion Remastered fills the void of a new Elder Scrolls title

The wait for a new Elder Scrolls continues (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The last mainline series entry, The Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim, arrived back in 2011, with no Elder Scrolls 6 launch date in sight. There have been whispers of the next installment taking place in the Hammerfell region of the continent of Tamriel, but those are hearsay for now.

Bethesda has meanwhile been busy with other projects such as Starfield, so fans have been starved for new Elder Scrolls content. While not a next-generation experience by any means, Oblivion Remastered has done a good job of tiding fans over until the next fantasy RPG experience steps into the arena.

