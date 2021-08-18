Online gaming has quickly become more and more popular in India in the past few years. People using their phones to play online games using websites or apps has become a common day occurrence in the country.

Whether it is PUBG that Indians are obsessed with, or even real-money gaming apps like rummy or teen patti, about 40% of all internet users play online games every year. Recently, fantasy gaming and online betting have seen a massive boost in popularity through the use of betting sites in India.

With such great strides in the online gaming industry, it is natural to wonder about the different factors that have contributed to its rise. In this article, we will talk about the several reasons behind the rise of online games in India.

5 reasons why online gaming has become so popular in India

1) The variety of games

The first and perhaps most important secret to the success of online gaming remains the wide variety of games that Indian audiences now have access to. There are action/adventure mobile games like PUBG or Free Fire, countless simulation and puzzle games, and even real-money gaming apps like rummy or poker. On top of all this, the mobile gaming industry in India has expanded thanks to the many people who now want to place bets during the cricket seasons such as the IPL.

With this much variety to choose from, it’s no wonder that the Indian gamer is spoilt for choice.

2) Better smartphone technology

In the past decade, the smartphone sector in India has achieved a lot, which has made the country capable of creating cheaper, more efficient, and technologically advanced smartphones for all.

With the introduction of low-tier and mid-tier smartphones in the market, mobile gaming is no longer the luxurious pursuit it was before. Now anyone can play online!

3) Cheaper data packs

There would be no online gaming without the various data packs that Indian telcos now provide to their customers at throwaway prices. Since the introduction of Reliance-owned Jio in the market, 3G and 4G data packs have become extremely cheap and accessible for all kinds of people in Indian society.

And yet again, the internet is no longer a luxury but has turned into a necessity in every household.

4) More convenient payment options

Not only do online games now make sure to be available for all budgets, but they also accept very convenient and reliable payment methods. It used to be that Indians used to mistrust using any online forms of payment.

But thanks to payment methods like UPI and Netbanking, or even payment apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, people are more inclined to play online games and even pay money to unlock more features!

5) COVID-19 pandemic

Why would the pandemic be a reason behind the success of online gaming? Well, that’s because the pandemic suddenly forced the entire country into repeated lockdowns. With jobs on hold and no new sources of entertainment, online gaming came as a huge relief to many people stuck at home.

Online gaming didn’t just become a source of entertainment for people, but also a source of distraction as well as relaxation during these turbulent times.

Edited by Ashish Yadav