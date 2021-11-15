5 reasons to play Prison Simulator

Prison Simulator is definitely a fun and unique experience for players to immerse themselves in. Baked Games offers players the opportunity to become corrections officers in a functioning prison.

Although our review reveals certain aspects of the game that could be improved upon, Prison Simulator is still an enjoyable experience that has the immense potential to be so much more. The developers are also very interactive and regularly release patches and fixes for the game.

What makes Prison Simulator a fun game for players to experience

5) Play in a fully fleshed-out prison

Prison is a space that most people would hardly ever experience and would never even want to, but Prison Simulator creates a detailed map of a prison for players to experience. They even get to customize the names and physical appearances of the 16 prisoners inside.

Prison Simulator title screen (Image via Prison Simulator)

There are different cellblocks in the prison that players can customize and upgrade later in the game. The prison also includes a workshop where inmates can work and a yard for recreation. With all this, Prison Simulator does a great job at depicting what a real prison is like.

4) Be a prison guard

The Warden (Image via Prison Simulator)

Being a prison guard, the player is the law amongst the lawless. While absolute power can definitely get to one's head, it is up to the player to ensure that the prison is functioning properly. Stepping into the shoes of a corrections officer grants players responsibility as well as an opportunity to see how life inside a prison works.

3) Choose the type of Guard to be

As the player is allowed to don the uniform of a prison guard, they also get various responsibilities and a position of power. Players can be an ideal guard, following the rules and regulations by the book and not straying either way.

Punishing the inmates (Image via Prison Simulator)

Or they can play to their own whims; stealing food from prisoners, keeping contrabands for themselves, and beating prisoners for their mistakes. As the developers state, in-game players can either be:

A Cool Guy or A Total Jerk

2) Different duties and activites

In Prison Simulator, players have to engage in many duties as a prison guard. Their duties include taking attendance, leading prisoners to the workshop, ensuring the prisoners bathe properly, cleaning the prison and armory, fixing equipment, and searching packages and cells for contraband, just to name a few.

Daily Report (Image via Prison Simulator)

These elements of the game are fun to engage in and result in interesting interactions. Although they do get tedious after a while, they showcase the different duties of an actual corrections officer.

1) Earn Respect, Earn Money

In Prison Simulator, to survive and excel, the players need both money and respect. Respect is to be earned from both prisoners and fellow guards through different actions. If prisoners don't respect the player, there is a higher chance of riots breaking out. Losing their colleagues' respect would result in the player getting fired.

Earning respect in the game (Image via Prison Simulator)

Players earn money for doing their duties everyday in the game. They can also earn money by performing side tasks given by NPCs. Another way of getting money is by selling legal or illegal objects to prisoners who are open to trade.

Prison Simulator is available on Steam for PC.

Edited by Atul S