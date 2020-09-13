5 relationships that ended on live stream

We recently talked about a plethora of wacky incidents that have been recorded on live stream. Some streamers seem to have an uncanny ability to get themselves in trouble while others are simply unlucky. Furthermore, due to the sheer amount of time that most streamers spend on camera, mistakes are always a possibility.

Regardless, there have been occasions when couples have fought or straight up ended their relationships on live stream. In this article, we will look at five such relationships that have ended on live stream.

5 relationships that likely ended on a live stream

Ice Poseidon

Image Credits: LiveStreamFails, YouTube

Former Twitch streamer and current YouTuber Ice Poseidon has been involved in some of the internet’s wackiest moments. He once electrocuted himself, saw a stream end with a bomb scare, witnessed a man jump off a building and has even been threatened by an LA mobster, all on different live streams!

Regardless, in one of his streams, we saw a man propose marriage to his girlfriend and get thoroughly rejected. The man himself left quickly but the streamer and his friend decided to follow him. However, upon getting there, the streamer concluded that it was a bad idea and turned around!

You can watch the video below:

Hyubsama

Image Credits: LiveStreamFails, YouTube

Next up, we have a Japanese streamer who was broken up with on live stream. However, he did not care much. As it turned out, the streamer had cheated on his girlfriend and instead of talking to her in private, he decided to record the incident on live stream!

His girlfriend was obviously aghast and told him that she would have given him another chance if he switched the live stream off!

UGOTHEGREATEST1

Image Credits: LiveStreamFails, YouTube

In the next incident, a streamer was doing a question session during one of his live streams. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, who didn’t say anything for the longest time. However, she eventually noticed that the streamer was deliberately leaving out questions about marriage!

When she asked him why, we are greeted with what is probably the most awkward dozen seconds ever recorded on live stream! The streamer finally muttered something about a house tour, if only to break the silence. Of course, it is unknown whether the relationship survived this incident.

SmashGodxXx

Image Credits: LiveStreamFails, YouTube

Next up is what might be the worst Tinder date ever recorded on live stream. SmashGodxXx is a notable Twitch gamer and IRL streamer with around 11.1k followers on the platform. The girl in question made him go out to eat even when he wasn’t hungry and then expected him to pay for her.

When he refused, things began going downhill. We see a rather elaborate discussion which began by her asking the streamer whether she looked ‘fat’. She went on to tell him that he is the last person she wanted to be with and that he is the stupidest guy she had ever met, even calling him ‘stuck-up’.

He continued being polite, except a couple of times when he almost asked her to get off the car. However, the girl stuck around until the streamer dropped her near her car and threatened to call the cops on him. Furthermore, she called him stupid and also went on to insult his viewers by calling them ‘stupid’ and ‘fat’. You can watch the entire incident in the video at the end of this article.

Fuslie

Image Credits: LiveStreamFails, YouTube

The final incident of the list involves a live streamer sitting in a car with her boyfriend, who was driving. A few minutes into the ‘IRL’ stream, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a rather incriminating object sitting in the back seat of the car.

As it turned out, it was a pair of handcuffs, which immediately made the streamer suspicious. She turned to her boyfriend, who instead appeared to blame the streamer. While it cannot be said for sure how the handcuffs ended up in the back seat, the incident would surely have been talked about by the couple later.

You can watch the video below to look at all incidents mentioned in the article.