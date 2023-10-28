5 sensational moments from IShowSpeed's haunted house IRL stream

In the spirit of Halloween, Twitch star Darren "IShowSpeed" did an IRL stream on YouTube while being inside a haunted house. The stream was done in 'The 17th Door Haunt Experience,' a haunted house attraction based in California. The participants for this experience have to sign a waiver beforehand due to its intense nature. Halloween-themed broadcast made for some crazy moments as Speed navigated through the different sections of the attraction.

Ranging from having cockroaches put inside his clothes to being chased by clowns with tasers in their hands, the stream checked all the boxes. It set up a spooky and entertaining experience, but not without Speed's iconic twist of hilarity and absurdity.

Throughout the stream, IShowSpeed's reactions were a mix of genuine fear and comedic relief, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Despite the terrifying encounters, Speed managed to turn each scare into a laugh-out-loud moment, showcasing his unique ability to find humor even in the most frightening situations.

In this article, we dive into five sensational moments from the haunted house stream.

5 moments from IShowSpeed's IRL haunted house stream that created waves in the Twitch community

1) Chased and tased by clowns

IShowSpeed was chased by clowns relentlessly throughout various segments of the streams. The clowns not only looked threatening, but they also had a taser in their hands and used them to deliver electric shocks to Speed whenever they got close.

The combination of their menacing appearance and the constant threat of electrocution added an extra layer of terror to the already intense chase scenes.

However, the Twitch superstar's quick wit and clever improvisation allowed him to outsmart the clowns at every turn, turning their attempts to harm him into hilarious slapstick moments that had viewers both gasping in fear and bursting with laughter.

2) Breaking the window of a van

During one segment of the stream, IShowSpeed had to break the window of a car to get inside it. He was accompanied by a driver, who took him to different areas of the haunted house. Speed had a dumbbell in his hand and was directed by the driver to break the window of a van to hijack it.

After breaking the window, the driver revealed the car was unlocked all along, causing Speed to cuss at him out of frustration.

3) Speed asks for a timeout

After a stressful chase with multiple taser-wielding clowns, IShowSpeed seemed to let the haunted house get the best of him. Running between narrow alleyways made up of fences and surrounded by electrocuting clowns, Speed stated that he wanted a timeout.

"I can't breathe. Wait, timeout! Timeout!"

Speed's panicked plea for a break showcased just how overwhelmed he was by the intense atmosphere of the haunted house. Despite his initial bravado, it became clear that even the fearless streamer had reached his limit in the face of such relentless scares.

4) Meeting Bozo the clown

In yet another segment of the stream, IShowSpeed entered a room wherein he was approached by a clown with a huge, imposing frame. The figure introduced himself as 'Bozo.' When IShowSpeed complained to him about getting tased and hurt by one of the clowns, Bozo threatened him with a metal bat.

As seen in the video, he then smashed the metal bat hard against a table. Speed seemed visibly terrified of the towering figure and started backing up.

Bozo further pushed Speed against the wall and asked him to behave according to what was demanded of him by the clowns. Feeling a surge of fear and helplessness, the streamer quickly realized that he had no choice but to comply with Bozo's demands.

5) Having Cockroaches put in his clothes

While walking through one of the various complexes of the haunted house, IShowSpeed faced yet another masked man. They pointed Speed towards a box full of live cockroaches. Even though the streamer was already quite appalled, the employee picked up a roach and promptly put it in his clothes.

"Stop! Bro, chill! They got roaches and sh*t! Stop, bro!"

As can be seen in a clip of the stream uploaded on X, the man then put a few more roaches in his sweatshirt. That wasn't all, however, as Speed also got some inside his pants.

The streamer had to hastily remove his pants to get rid of the live roaches. He looked visibly disgusted as he desperately tried to shake off the creepy crawlies.

At this point, Speed was now half-naked and frantically brushing off the roaches. Instead of quickly putting his pants back on, however, Speed yet again turned the moment into comedic relief by taunting the man.

In response, the man continued to put roaches in his wardrobe until Speed left the room, which made for a hilarious and memorable moment on the stream.