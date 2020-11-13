Skyrim offers an unforgettable and immersive experience, that ranks as one of the best RPGs in gaming history.

Yesterday, November 11th, was a momentous day for gaming, as it marked the anniversary of the release of Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This game by Bethesda was, and will continue to be, a masterpiece and instant classic.

The gameplay, the lore, the quests, the combat, the artwork, and more, were all top notch. Looking back on it, even the dragons that would always pop up at the most inconvenient of times now seem endearing.

To honor the anniversary of Skyrim, this article will be taking a look back at some of the best quests that are found in the game.

Note: This list is based on the writer's own preferences and does not reflect a concrete or definitive ranking of any sort.

5 of Skyrim's best quests in honor of the anniversary of the game's release

#1 The Forsworn Conspiracy

This is hands down one of the best and most underappreciated quests in all of Skyrim. Murder, mystery, and betrayal are what awaits the Dragonborn in Markarth's premiere questline. The player will immediately witness a murder of one of the local townsfolk upon entering Markarth and be sent throughout the city investigating to find that something is just not right.

Remember, nobody escapes Cidhna Mine... or do they? Side with the Forsworn or find a way to get out alone.

#2 The Mind of Madness

Take a trip back down memory lane of the Shivering Isles from Oblivion, with Daedric Prince Sheogorath.

Here, the Dragonborn helps sort out the troubled mind of poor Mad King Pelagius in a fairly quick and wacky adventure. The reward for completing this quest is the Wabbajack, which has the potential for a random spell or to turn friends and foes alike, into something random. The player can use this throughout the remainder of their Skyrim adventure and be treated to anything from a cabbage, to a Dremora.

Come for the reward and stay for the quirky and smile-inducing dialogue.

#3 A Night to Remember

Dude... what happened last night?

The Dragonborn had a bit too much to drink with Sam Guevenne, and has to piece back the events that transpired by working backwards. As it is quickly revealed, the Dragonborn got into a ton of mischief. This is a unique quest that every player should do at least once for the laughs, if nothing else.

#4 The Dark Brotherhood Questline

Has someone really played Skyrim to it's potential if they haven't done this questline? Here the player joins an elite group of assassins' and partakes in some of the better quests in the game. Use stealth and guile, or feel free to just go on a murderous rampage and face the consequences. The lore here is just plain fantastic.

Spoiler Alert: The finale is the Dragonborn killing the Emperor. The game has been out for 9 years. Deal with it.

#5 The Dawnguard Questline

This one is a bit obvious, and although it is technically a DLC, it has to be included. This quest chain is, without a shadow of doubt, among the best in Skyrim. It offers fantastic lore, access to new equipment, and it opens up an entirely new zone to explore. Besides, the player gets Serena as a follower.

The Dragonborn is faced with multiple morality choices that will impact the remainder of their Skyrim adventure. Become a Vampire Lord, or put all of these unholy creatures down.