5 Social Deduction games just like Among Us

Nothing can be more fun than solving a little mystery with friends.

Among Us is the perfect game for people who love playing Sherlock with a group of friends, but it certainly isn't the only game out there.

Social deduction games had been doing the rounds even before Among Us made it to the gaming scene. However, almost all social deduction games have the same premise of Among Us, while the setting differs completely.

Top 5 games like Among Us

#1 Unfortunate Spacemen

This game bears resemblance to Among Us in a lot of ways. Astronauts are stranded on an outpost waiting to be rescued. The impostor or the alien here can resemble any crewmate it wants to and then can hunt the crewmates down one by one.

Although the alien can kill, the kills aren't instant at all. Crewmates and the alien have different perks which help enhance their powers, helping them be more effective in the game.

#2 Town of Salem

Town of Salem happens to be a very unique game. It can have a minimum of seven players and a maximum of 15. Each players gets a unique role to perform.

The townsfolk are broadly divided into three categories: Mafia, Neutral and Town. As the name suggests, the Mafia are the bad guys, the Town people are the good guys and the Neutral folks are those who just want to survive or find specific ways to die.

The game follows a day night cycle. Execution of players takes place during the day and all other illegal activities take place during the night. Not much can be said without spoiling the game but one thing is for sure, players need to keep their wits about them to win this game, just like Among Us.

#3 Project Winter

Just like Among Us, the main mission of this game is to survive. Crewmates need to brave the insane cold and the wilderness while watching out for backstabbing compatriots.

While killing isn't really possible in this game for crewmates, they can definitely let the traitors not enter the main house and let them survive in a dangerous blizzard.

The traitors, on the other hand, can lure innocent crewmates into the wilderness and get rid of them, only to then blame the death on wild animals. A very interesting concept indeed.

#4 Barotrauma

Barotrauma is probably the most difficult game in this list, and it is definitely way more difficult than Among Us. The players are in a submarine exploring the deep seas of Europa.

What makes it so difficult is the fact that players can choose "yes", "no" or "maybe" when it comes to picking the impostor or a traitor, unlike Among Us, where the impostor is mandatory.

Choosing "maybe" increases the difficulty because those playing the game don't really know if there's a traitor among them or not. Even without a traitor, the game is very hard to beat because the tasks given to the players can go wrong in so many ways. To top it off, there's an eel like creature coming to get the players.

#5 Deceit

Deceit is a fun little FPS game where everyone is a human, but with a twist. Six players are stuck in a dungeon like situation. Out of the six, two are infected.

During the day, players gather items to survive while choosing who to eliminate. Unlike Among Us, eliminations here take place by either shooting or stabbing the player to be eliminated.

During the night however, players need to fix fuses to get to the next part of the dungeon and ultimately to freedom, while the players who are infected can go on a rampage, biting others and infecting them.