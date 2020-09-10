5 streamers who cheated and ended their career in seconds

Cheating is one of the biggest and most common problems with online multiplayer games. Nowadays, there are quite a few incentives that streamers have for using the plethora of cheats and hacks available on the internet. The lucrativeness of online streaming encourages broadcasters to use methods that can improve their gameplay without putting in the work that is generally required.

Apart from streamers, certain professional gamers have also been caught using hacks in tournaments. Needless to say, these incidents ended up with the streamers effectively destroying his careers. In this article, we will look at five streamers who cheated and subsequently ended their career in a matter of seconds. While some streamers were caught on stream, others were caught during tournaments!

Forsaken

This is the biggest scandal that has hit the Indian gaming scene. Forsaken was one of the most popular CS:GO streamers/professionals in India. He was caught using a hack in the eXTREMESLAND 2018 Finals. His subsequent ban had ripple effects across the Indian gaming scene.

It was later revealed that forsaken had used the same hack in various other tournaments as well. According to forsaken, the hack gave him a marginal advantage while shooting, and was basically invisible to people who watched him. He was even caught trying to hide the ‘hack’ from the match referee, as you can see below.

Even better (or worse) is Forsaken trying to hide it from the admin/not let the admin check his PC. via @liuxinwei0102 pic.twitter.com/1Fvmpmxe94 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 19, 2018

Advertisement

MrGOLDS

In a rather hilarious yet potentially career-ending incident, Twitch streamer MrGOLDS was seen boasting to thousands of viewers about his COD: Warzone skills. He wanted to know whether they had seen anybody who played the game better than he did. However, this was until he noticed that viewers could spot the cheating software's menu that he had opened on his computer.

Needless to say, the clip went viral, and people on the internet made sure that his career on Twitch was over. You can watch the incident below.

Streamer gets caught with cheat menu LIVE on stream



Everyone report his stream pls



proof: https://t.co/8LVEjcP05k

twitch: https://t.co/fQn1dyLL0a pic.twitter.com/eWfjuq4Wgc — ✴️ (@ERA7E) August 24, 2020

FaZe Jarvis

This is another very popular incident which ended the streamer’s Fortnite career. Back in September 2019, FaZe Clan member Jarvis told his viewers that he will be testing Fortnite’s new anti-hack system. The streamer went on to make a new Fortnite account, and was seen using an ‘Aimbot’.

Of course, as you might already know, Fortnite ended up giving him a permanent ban for his mistake. He later released an emotional apology where he could be seen genuinely regretting the incident. You can watch it below.

ZilianOP

Well, ZillianOP did not cheat at a game. Instead, the World of Warcraft streamer was caught cheating his fans, and the entire world for that matter. In what is easily the most awkward incident on this list related to streamers, ZilianOP was caught faking his disability.

The streamer was supposedly paralyzed from the waist-down but in one of his streams he was seen walking off live on camera. Naturally, the incident ended his career as a streamer. You can watch the incident in the clip below.

Landon

Landon was one of the quickest growing Fortnite streamers in the world. The streamer had even acquired more than 3 million subscribers on YouTube. However, the incident mentioned did not ruin his career per see.

In one of his streams, Landon stumbled upon an illegal website that offered custom skins, something most game developers actively discourage. Regardless, the streamer was banned because of the incident, even if the ban was later overturned. You can watch the incident in the video below, along with some other incidents related to streamers.