5 streamers that quit Fortnite forever

Fortnite is one of the most popular video games of all time and is responsible for kicking off the streaming careers of many online gamers. However, a lot of gamers have stopped playing Fortnite, and some even claimed that they won't play the game ever again. Fortnite can become repetitive after a while, which is the primary reason why these gamers have left the game.

Five streamers that quit Fortnite forever

CourageJD

CourageJD

Jack' CouRage' Dunlop is one of the oldest Fortnite streamers. But recently, he has informed his fans that he is done with the game for now. Jack cited his saturation with the game as the primary reason. He also compared the game with Call of Duty, which keeps publishing new iterations of the game, unlike Fortnite.

DrLupo

DrLupo

Another popular streamer who garnered a lot of his fans playing Fortnite, Ben' DrLupo' Lupo has now given up on the game. He recently talked about how he could not stand to play Fortnite any more since he had done everything he could ever do in the game already.

TheMyth

The Myth

Advertisement

Ali' Myth' Kabbani has been a gamer who has dedicated a significant part of his streaming career to Fortnite. However, since the new season of the game tweaked the gameplay of the Battle Royale mode, the Myth ranted on Twitter that he was done with the game. He also said that he wouldn't return until the developers could come up with something to interest him.

Loeya

Loeya

Loeya, a pretty badass online gamer who used to love playing Fortnite, also quit the game sometime around 2019. She has since tried returning to the game but never stuck with it again. Loeya put her feelings about Fortnite in this eloquent Tweet:

"Every day of not playing Fortnite makes me think to myself "Hey, it's not that bad!" and well today I played. It's still bad. Thanks @EpicGames."

Symfuhny and Brooke

Symfuhny and Brooke AB

The gaming IT couple, Symfyhny and Brooke, have also stopped playing Fortnite. The couple agrees to the fact that the game is not as fun anymore, and they have had enough of it. Symfuhny, in fact, talked about how he had to convince Brooke to stop playing Fortnite as the game had nothing new to offer.