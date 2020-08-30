5 strongest Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile

Players frequently use Assault Rifles as their preferred choice of weapons in most shooting titles, and PUBG Mobile is no exception. The game features a wide range of weapons in its comprehensive arsenal.

Assault Rifles inflict average damage and work almost perfectly in short to medium-range duels. Most ARs have high recoil but are trustworthy and consistent. In this article, we discuss the most potent Assault Rifles available in PUBG Mobile.

1. Groza

PUBG Mobile Groza Gun (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

Groza is a drop-exclusive rare Assault Rifle in PUBG Mobile. It inflicts a high damage of 47 and uses the 7.62mm ammo type. The gun also has a high fire rate of 0.080 seconds and a magazine size of 30 rounds.

Groza's high fire rate, combined with the fact that it is an insanely effective weapon, makes it a must-pick for players.

2. M416

PUBG Mobile M416 Gun (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

The M416 is one of the most used weapons in the game. It inflicts a total of 41 hit damage. The gun has a 30-rounds magazine size and uses the 5.56mm ammo. It has an excellent fire rate and takes only 0.0857 seconds between two shots.

Most players consider the M416 as one of the most consistent and reliable Assault Rifles in the game.

3. AUG A3

PUBG Mobile AUG A3 Gun (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

AUG A3 is a drop-exclusive rare weapon. It has a hit damage of 41 and uses the 5.56mm ammo type. The gun has a high fire rate of 0.08571 seconds and comes with a 30-rounds magazine.

The AUG A3 is easy to control and inflicts massive damage in close-range battles. The weapon does not depend on a lot of attachments to be effective.

4. Beryl M762

PUBG Mobile M762 Gun (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

Beryl M762 is a spawn weapon that is commonly found on the map. It has an outstanding hit damage of 46 and uses the 7.62mm ammo type. The gun has a high fire rate of 0.086 seconds and comes loaded with a 30-rounds magazine.

The Beryl M762 beats AKM to be in the 4th position on this list because of its ability to reduce recoil significantly using proper attachments.

5. AKM

PUBG Mobile AKM Gun (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

AKM is a standard spawn weapon with a very high hit damage of 47. It uses the 7.62mm ammo type and has a 30-rounds magazine. The gun has a slow fire rate of 0.100 seconds and a recoil that is difficult to control.

The AKM inflicts serious damage and can knock enemies down only with a couple of headshots.

Note: All the statistics and data are from the PUBG Gamepedia website.