There are quite a few popular PUBG Mobile streamers on different platforms. However, YouTube is arguably the go-to destination for most PUBG Mobile content.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous battle royale games that mobile gamers love to enjoy. The game revolves around shooting enemies and surviving till the end.

Here are five of the most subscribed PUBG Mobile players who stream their content on YouTube.

5 most subscribed PUBG Mobile YouTubers of 2020

5. MortaL

MortaL’s rate of headshots per match is great, which makes players admire him. Moreover, PUBG Mobile enthusiasts look up to him even more as he has a great Kill-Death ratio every season. He uses the four-claw grip on his iPad to play.

Number of subscribers: 6.28 million

4. Panda

Panda has a great aim when it comes to sniping, which is why he is appreciated by players all over the world. The fact that he plays without an emulator is also impressive. Panda also has high number of kills in pretty much every game.

Number of subscribers: 7.81 million

3. Dynamo Gaming

This Mumbai-based gamer performs well when it comes to sniping in PUBG Mobile. Dynamo’s communication skill is also a reason for his fan following. He used to play PUBG Mobile using an emulator, but has given up on it now.

Number of subscribers: 9.03 million

2. Levinho

This streamer has great accuracy which is one of the reasons for being one of the most subscribed PUBG Mobile YouTubers. Players love his style of gameplay which is often exciting to spectate. His fast pace and gimmicks are what makes the videos even more fun to watch.

Number of subscribers: 9.08 million

1. Atro

Atro has gained a significant number of subscribers in the last few months, which pushed him to the top of the YouTube charts. The sniper skill of this PUBG Mobile streamer is worth admiring. He has an aggressive style of gameplay, which makes his viewers sit on the edge of their seats.

Number of subscribers: 9.36 million

