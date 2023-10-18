5 tabletop RPGs everyone should try

Tabletop RPGs have enjoyed a resurgence thanks to the influence of various popular culture elements, from the appearance of similar games in Stranger Things to the arrival of the first live-action Dungeons and Dragons. With these titles, you can travel to fantastic places and fight epic battles on the cheap, using only your imagination.

If you're interested in learning more, or if you'd like to use tabletop RPGs at your next family gathering, given below is a list of five titles that you should try.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 amazing tabletop RPGs worth your time

1) Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons is one of the best tabletop RPGs (Image via Encyclopedia Britannica)

Dungeons and Dragons is a heroic fantasy role-playing game in which you create your own characters and go on adventures in imaginary worlds. It is our first recommendation because it is one of the most important tabletop RPGs ever created.

The game, which laid the foundation for many others in the genre, is based on storytelling, interpretation, and the use of dice to resolve situations and combat. One player steps into the shoes of the Dungeon Manager, creating and describing the scenario, the non-player characters, and the challenges that others must face.

You should play Dungeons & Dragons because it's a fun and creative way to spend time with friends, explore fantastic stories, and develop skills like imagination, cooperation, and problem-solving.

2) Cyberpunk Red

The Cyberpunk video game is more popular than the original tabletop RPGs (Image via Dicebreaker)

Although best known for the video game Cyberpunk 2077, this is one of the most fun tabletop RPGs you can find. Cyberpunk Red builds on other stories developed in previous games and returns to a dystopian future ruled by megacorporations.

Cyberpunk Red allows you to use the board to explore themes, such as the relationship between man and machine. It also critiques the growing control that private corporations have over public life, a topic that is currently under public discussion.

3) The One Ring

This game is inspired by Tolkien's universe (Image via The One Ring)

If you are a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien, you can find many tabletop RPGs to suit your needs. The entire universe created by the British author serves as the backdrop for The One Ring, which is mainly based on The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

In this game, you can create your own heroes from different races and cultures of Middle-earth and take part in adventures during the twilight of the Third Age, when the Shadow spreads across the world. The title includes rules for storytelling, combat, magic, corruption, and travel through the landscapes of Middle-earth.

The One Ring is a game that faithfully recreates the spirit and atmosphere of Tolkien's works with careful design and great attention to detail. It allows you to meet famous characters and experience epic stories of the struggle against evil.

4) Blades in the Dark

This game is about a group of thieves (Image via System Sheet Chat)

Blades in the Dark tells the story of a gang of criminals trying to prosper in a big and dirty city. The main task you will have is to lead them from their place as thieves to become important people. There are robberies, chases, hidden secrets, dangerous deals, bloody skirmishes, and, above all, riches if you are brave enough to grab them.

The game is based on the Forged in the Dark system, which uses six-sided dice to resolve conflicts. Characters have a number of actions they can take, such as stalking, bluffing, or fighting, and the number of points in that action determines the number of dice that are rolled.

Blades in the Dark offers a narrative and cinematic experience where planning is not as important as improvisation and reacting to unforeseen events.

5) Call of Cthulhu

Call of Cthulhu (Image via Tabletop Gaming)

Call of Cthulhu is a tabletop role-playing game based on the cosmic horror universe created by H.P. Lovecraft. This is one of the best tabletop RPGs to try if you like horror.

You take on the role of an investigator facing the mysteries and dangers of the unknown, from occult cults to unimaginable monsters. The game uses the Basic RP system, which is based on percentage dice and skills. The goal of the game is not so much to gain power or wealth but to survive and keep your sanity in the face of the horrors that lurk in the shadows.

Call of Cthulhu challenges you to use your intelligence, courage, and resources to solve cases and avoid the fatal fate that awaits you.

This is the end of our list of tabletop RPGs to try. We encourage you to read our article on how Dungeons and Dragons can improve your mental health.