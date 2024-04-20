Fans have long been craving the release of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. While the original was a great RPG, it felt a little janky at times and had a lot of room for improvement. The sequel will arrive soon, and fans hope it turns out to be better.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is expected to be released near the end of 2024. Here are five things you need to know about Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

5 things you need to know about Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

1) Bigger world than the original

The sequel is bigger in scope than the first Kingdom Come Deliverance (Image via Deep Silver)

The map is reportedly twice the size of the original game, which could mean the game would also have more side content. The city of Kuttenberg seems to be filled with villages and vast forests. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is bigger in scope than the original, but still seems to retain the ideas of the first.

It would be interesting to see how the bigger scope ties into the story. We might even get to witness Henry finally becoming a knight. This title is one of the many RPGs set in historical eras and Kingdom Come Deliverance pulls things off magnificently. Hopefully, the sequel will live up to the original's quality.

2) No need to play the original before the sequel

Henry looks better than ever in the new game (Image via Deep Silver)

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's story has been written in such a way that you don't need to play the original. You will be able to understand everything happening in the sequel without prior knowledge of the franchise. However, trying the original Kingdom Come Deliverance is recommended.

The game might be a little rough around the edges, but it's an excellent RPG and will enhance your experience with the sequel when it comes out.

3) More accessible combat

The developers have improved the combat in the sequel (Image via Deep Silver)

Combat in Kingdom Come Deliverance has always been a hot topic among the game's community. Some love it, others a little less, but everyone agrees it's hard and a little inaccessible. The inputs are very different in Kingdom Come Deliverance and can throw people off.

However, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 seems to have fixed this issue. The developers say combat is more accessible now, but it retains its difficulty. Hopefully, the combat doesn't feel as janky as the first game did. Two new weapons have also been added: different kinds of historically accurate Crossbows and very early firearms.

4) Siege battles

Kingdom Come Deliverance's sequel has Trebuchets (Image via Deep Silver || YouTube/Xbox)

The trailer showed footage of Siege Battles in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. In one instance, Henry can be seen fighting off a siege over his castle, and another shows footage of a trebuchet going off. An all-out medieval siege would be an amazing experience, to say the least. Hopefully, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will get it right.

It'll be interesting if Siege Battles are something you can launch on your own. However, currently, they look more like story set pieces. Still, no one has ever complained about a Siege in a medieval game.

5) The core systems still function like the first

The sequel will still retain how the first game felt (Image via Deep Silver)

The developers have said they're working on making the mechanics in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 more accessible than the original. However, the core systems will retain the same feeling as that of the first game. The combat, traversal, and how choices affect the open-world and level design are all expected to feel familiar.

So, with the new changes, the mechanics might feel less janky and more fluid, but the game will still largely play like the first. Moreover, the developers are saying they're trying to reward an aggressive play style. This could mean that the game will essentially be smoother than the first.

