5 times MrBeast left the community stunned by his challenges

Jimmy, known by his online moniker "MrBeast," stands as one of YouTube's foremost influencers and community figures. At just 25 years old, he has swiftly risen to internet stardom, boasting over 240 million subscribers on his primary channel alone. This remarkable achievement positions him as the individual with the highest number of subscribers on the platform.

The YouTuber's defining trait is his readiness to push boundaries for his video content. His productions often entail grand-scale projects, occasionally involving investments worth millions of dollars. True to his style, he has consistently astonished his audience, leaving them surprised with his content and challenge videos.

5 occasions when MrBeast blew away his fans

1) Buying billboards for PewDiePie vs. T-Series

In October 2018, during the initial stages of his rise to fame, MrBeast embarked on one of his most creative ventures. This was the time when popular YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie" was in a fierce battle against the Indian Bollywood music channel T-Series to secure the title of the most-subscribed channel on YouTube.

In a show of support for PewDiePie, the YouTube star devised a unique strategy, documented in his video titled "I Bought Every Billboard In My City For This." In the video, he rented numerous public billboards and advertisements, even making appearances on news shows, all in a concerted effort to urge people to subscribe to PewDiePie.

This video skyrocketed in popularity and has amassed over 38 million views to date.

2) Creating a real-life Squid Game show

When discussing challenge videos, one that undoubtedly stands out is MrBeast's 2021 video titled "$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!" Inspired by the massive success of the Netflix series, Squid Game, which gained widespread popularity earlier that year, the content creator orchestrated an ambitious YouTube recreation of the project.

What's fascinating is that each of the 100 participants walked away with a minimum prize of $2,000. Meanwhile, the ultimate winner secured a staggering $450,000.

According to reports, the YouTuber invested nearly $3.5 million in bringing the Squid Game recreation to life.

3) Last to leave circle gets half a million

Remaining true to his track record of high-budget videos, MrBeast once again made headlines with his viral 2021 video titled "Last To Leave Circle Wins $500,000." As the title implies, the challenge featured 100 participants, including fellow creators, standing in a circle. With each passing hour, the circle decreased in size, and the last person standing claimed the grand prize of $500,000.

This video became one of his most viewed, garnering over 400 million views. Additionally, a sequel to this series titled "Extreme $500,000 Game Of Tag!" was released. In this sequel, a lucky subscriber of the YouTuber named Lincoln emerged as the ultimate winner, securing the prize.

4) Burying himself for 50 hours

Another one of MrBeast's challenge videos that captured widespread attention was titled "I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive." Uploaded in May 2021, the video showcased the content creator voluntarily immersing himself in a coffin buried several feet deep. Of course, he was closely monitored and had provisions of food to ensure his survival throughout the challenge.

The video became a massive hit, accumulating over 300 million views to date. In a remarkable follow-up, in November 2023, the YouTuber undertook the challenge once more in a video titled "I Spent 7 Days Buried Alive," this time staying buried alive for an astonishing seven days.

5) Locking himself in a solitary chamber

The final challenge on this list revolves around yet another self-inflicted feat. In May 2020, MrBeast uploaded one of his most viewed videos titled "I Spent 50 Hours In Solitary Confinement." As the title implies, the YouTuber subjected himself to a 50-hour stint in isolation within a cell.

The video documented various challenges he faced, including his friends and fellow content creators honking at him and attempting to disrupt him from outside the cell.

This video has amassed over 300 million views as of writing. It held the distinction of being the most viewed video on his channel until it was surpassed by "$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!."