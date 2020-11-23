5 tips to get better at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the latest entry in the franchise and has steadily been gaining popularity.

The game is an excellent entry as it does enough things differently to justify its existence outside of being a routine annual release.

While it isn't a giant leap in terms of changes in mechanics or gameplay, it is what players flock to the Call of Duty franchise for. The gameplay remains fast, frantic, and exciting as players return to the familiar yet great Multiplayer of the series.

For new players, Call of Duty can get a bit frustrating given its extremely punishing and fast-paced style of play. Here are some things one should keep in mind if Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the first game in the franchise that they are playing.

5 tips for new players to get better at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

#1 Do not rush all the time

Situational awareness is key

One of the earliest mistakes that new players make while playing Call of Duty Multiplayer, as there are relatively small maps, is to sprint across the map rushing to every location.

In such a case, the player becomes extremely reactive and often end up making moves without any proper strategy. This, in turn, makes the game feel like a trial-and-error process over and over again.

Call of Duty has typically been a Multiplayer experience that is geared towards rewarding a more reflex-based style. However, that doesn't have to mean that a player must always constantly react to things happening around them and play without any semblance of a gameplan.

Sprinting across maps and letting loose upon the enemy team with a barrage of SMG gunfire can be one of the best aspects about Call of Duty but it doesn't always have to be the case.

Certain maps force players to make calculated decisions and not just rush through them. It is important to also think of enemy spawn points and then play accordingly.

2) Know the map

Knowing where enemies have a clear shot at you and avoiding them is important in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Maps in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, much like the rest of the series, are relatively small, except for the Combined Arms match type. Therefore, it is much easier to learn the layout and figure out the lanes that are heavily crowded and the choke points that become instant kill zones.

It is important for players to know enemy spawn points and to never turn their backs when going down towards an enemy lane. Little things such as map awareness and knowing the chokepoints can be the difference-maker when trying to win a game in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The maps aren't that complex, and it's pretty easy to figure out the necessary details required. Knowing a shortcut or quick escape route such as a tunnel or hole in the wall to make a quick getaway can be the difference between getting a kill and being killed.

3) Use Hip-fire

Hip-fire accuracy can also be increased using attachments

Certain weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have great accuracy even when hip-firing. Attaching an Ember Sighting Point to Assault Rifles can also significantly increase hip-fire accuracy.

While it is not advisable to use hip-fire over long ranges, they make for perfectly good kills in close range. The time it takes to aim down the sign and then pull the trigger is simply too long when an enemy player jumps at you and gets close range.

Simply firing from the hip or even using the melee can be a huge difference to the player's performance in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

4) Tweak the settings

Tweak settings to make sure the game feels comfortable

It cannot be overstated how much tweaking certain settings in Call of Duty Multiplayer can make a difference in gameplay. The first setting that players want to look at is their sensitivity, which one can only figure out after having played a lot. Therefore, experimenting with different sensitivities is key to finding the perfect number.

Here is a list of settings that might help players make the best out of their time in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War:

Increase Field of View (FOV)

Motion Blur: OFF

Audio: High Boost

Motion Blur decreases chances of spotting enemies while moving fast

Small tweaks such as these, along with finding the correct sensitivity, will vastly improve gameplay in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

5) Place a shotgun in secondary

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War allows players to place a Shotgun as Secondary

This is one of the newer changes specific to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as players, when creating a new class, can add a shotgun to their loadout as their secondary.

This will significantly improve Hot Swap as players will be able to equip a powerful weapon and obliterate anyone in their path should they be in range. Switching to a pistol might be fast, but a shotgun is usually a one-shot kill, which is invaluable.

While players compromise on range when playing a shotgun as primary, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War allows players to keep a shotgun as a secondary and not give up range.